Three Reasons Truck Accidents are Deadlier Than Other Motor Vehicle Crashes

Indianapolis, IN – Unfortunately, truck accidents are both a serious problem on America’s roads and they happen fairly regularly. There is a high risk of people who were involved in these kinds of accidents getting seriously hurt or even killed. Insurance companies will even make commercial vehicles carry special high risk insurance for these reasons. Drivers should always try to be extra careful around large trucks on the road, and it helps to understand some of the dangers present in the trucking profession and challenges that truckers face.

One of the most important things that a person who was involved in an accident can do is to get legal assistance and decide if a civil lawsuit is necessary.

Size and weight differences

A semi truck and its trailer can weigh as much as twenty times a standard passenger vehicle. Other types of large commercial vehicles also have comparable size and weight differences that can be devastating to drivers of cars. This means that the impact of a collision is almost always going to be much more devastating to those in the smaller vehicle. Another problem caused by the size of a semi truck and trailer is that it may be more difficult to see other vehicles and obstacles on the roads, especially on the sides and rear end of the truck.

Driving conditions for truckers

Truckers actually have one of the most dangerous jobs in Indiana and other states. They drive longer hours and distances than many other people on the roads, and this greatly increases their risk of being involved in a crash. Additionally, trucks are subject to many regulations that standard drivers do not have to worry about. These stressors also create substance abuse problems with drugs and alcohol, and a person driving a large heavy vehicle after using drugs or drinking is a disaster waiting to happen.

Difficulties with handling

Things like turning and braking need to be done much more precisely to avoid truck accidents. Issues with cargo that is too heavy or improperly loaded will also greatly increase the chance that a truck will have problems while stopping or turning. A sudden need to brake or improper turn can cause the vehicle and trailer to flip on its side. These are some of the most dangerous kinds of truck accidents, as several other cars can collide with the trailer when it blocks the road and create a multiple car pileup.

Additional information about truck collisions

Legal advice is available for anyone who has recently been involved in a truck crash. There are professional attorneys in Indiana that provide advice about these matters and representation during lawsuits for compensation.