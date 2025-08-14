Three Shumaker Attorneys Earn Prestigious Florida Bar Board Certification Certification in Construction and Real Estate Law

Board Certification is the highest level of recognition awarded by The Florida Bar, signifying an attorney’s proven expertise and proficiency in a specific area of law.

TAMPA, FL; SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker is proud to announce that three of its attorneys—Michele Leo Hintson, Andrew J. Oppenheim, and Steven D. Solowsky—have earned Florida Bar Board Certification, placing them among an elite group of lawyers who represent only seven percent of all Florida Bar members.

Board Certification is the highest level of recognition awarded by The Florida Bar, signifying an attorney’s proven expertise and proficiency in a specific area of law. Michele and Andrew earned certification in Construction Law, while Steven achieved certification in Real Estate Law.

“As the legal field becomes increasingly competitive, Board Certification is a powerful differentiator,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “We are proud to celebrate Michele, Andrew, and Steven for this accomplishment, which reflects not only deep legal knowledge and experience but also a commitment to excellence that benefits both our clients and the legal profession as a whole.”

Michele Leo Hintson is a Partner and Management Committee Member at Shumaker. With more than two decades of experience, she represents real estate developers, contractors, sureties, manufacturers, and health care-related entities in complex commercial litigation. A Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator, Michele’s work spans litigation, risk analysis, and contract negotiation related to real estate, construction, and business disputes.

Andrew J. Oppenheim, also a Partner, is a key member of Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line. He focuses on commercial and construction litigation, representing clients across industries, including construction, manufacturing, and professional services. Andrew has significant experience handling construction lien law matters and guiding clients through every stage of litigation.

Steven D. Solowsky, Partner in the firm’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line, advises clients on all aspects of commercial real estate transactions. From drafting and negotiating complex contracts to managing real estate closings, Steven represents both individual and corporate clients with a focus on commercial office, industrial, and special-use properties.

With this recognition, Michele, Andrew, and Steven join a distinguished group of attorneys who meet the Florida Bar’s rigorous standards for certification—demonstrating substantial experience, peer review, and a commitment to continuing legal education.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.