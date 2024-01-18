Three Shumaker Attorneys Honored as Top Lawyers in Tampa Bay 

This prestigious acknowledgment is a reflection of their exceptional dedication, experience, and contributions to upholding the law.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker is proud to announce that three Shumaker lawyers have been recognized in their distinct areas of law as Tampa Bay Top Lawyers by Tampa Magazine. This prestigious acknowledgment is a reflection of their exceptional dedication, experience, and contributions to upholding the law.

Tampa Magazine has recognized each attorney for their distinct area of practice – Jonathan Ellis, Community Association Law; Maria del Carmen Ramos, Immigration Law; and Mindi M. Richter, Litigation Patent Law.

“Jonathan, Maria, and Mindi’s inclusion among Tampa Bay Top Lawyers is a testament to their dedication and exceptional legal capabilities,” said Jaime Austrich, Tampa Managing Partner and Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “Their commitment to our clients and notable achievements in their respective practices have not only earned them individual recognition but also reinforces Shumaker’s reputation for excellence and commitment to the communities it serves.”

Board Certified in Condominium and Planned Development Law by The Florida Bar, Partner Jonathan Ellis is Shumaker’s Community Associations Business Sector Chair. Renowned for being both tough and client-oriented, his clients turn to him for his experience in the many complex areas of community association law. This is his third time being named a Tampa Top Lawyer.

Seven times named as Tampa’s top immigration lawyer, clients across multiple industries turn to Partner Maria del Carmen Ramos for her knowledge and experience in counseling on immigration issues. She understands that immigration law is a way for employers to move human capital, including workers’ knowledge, talent, skills, experience, and training, around the world. Maria takes the time to understand her clients’ needs and objectives at the outset, which enables her to properly counsel her clients on the immigration options available to them

Mindi M. Richter is Board Certified by the Florida Bar as an Intellectual Property Law Specialist. She is a Partner and serves as Shumaker’s Intellectual Property and Technology Regional Service Line Leader. An experienced trial lawyer, Mindi litigates intellectual property cases of all types around the country. She also frequently handles trademark cases before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This honor given to these attorneys further demonstrates Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to providing clients with access to top-tier legal professionals dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes.

