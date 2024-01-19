Three Shumaker Attorneys to Serve on 2024 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Programs

This program provides a platform for talented attorneys to enhance their skills, network with industry leaders, and contribute to the future landscape of the legal field.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker is pleased to announce that Partner Stefan Beuge has been selected to join the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2024 Fellows Program, and Associates Krystina Garabis and Marcus Miller have been appointed to the LCLD 2024 Pathfinders Program, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and leadership within the legal profession.

Founded in 2011, the Fellows Program connects high-potential, diverse attorneys from LCLD Member organizations for a year-long professional development program focused on leadership and relationship building. The program provides participants with the opportunity to learn from top leaders in the legal profession, as well as experts in the fields of learning and development and executive coaching.

The LCLD Pathfinders Program highlights early-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds for their outstanding potential as emerging leaders in the legal profession. This program provides a platform for talented attorneys to enhance their skills, network with industry leaders, and contribute to the future landscape of the legal field.

“We are immensely proud of Stefan, Krystina, and Marcus for their appointments to the LCLD’s 2024 programs,” said Julio Esquivel, Chair of Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion. “Their selection exemplifies

Shumaker’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive legal community, while also acknowledging their exceptional talents.”

Through the participation of Shumaker’s attorneys in well-regarded programs like LCLD, the firm continues to champion a culture of excellence, diversity, and progressive leadership.

