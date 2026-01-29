TikTok Settles Youth Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

TikTok settlement narrows major lawsuit over youth social media addiction claims.

A lawsuit accusing major social media companies of harming young users moved closer to trial this week after TikTok agreed to settle with the plaintiff, according to a lawyer involved in the case. The agreement comes just as jury selection is set to begin, narrowing the list of companies still facing a courtroom fight over claims that their platforms were built in ways that encouraged addiction among teens.

The case centers on a 19-year-old woman from California, identified in court records as K.G.M. She claims she began using social media platforms at a very young age and became deeply attached to them over time. According to her lawsuit, features designed to keep users scrolling and watching made it difficult for her to step away. She says that constant use played a role in her struggles with depression and thoughts of suicide. The lawsuit argues that the companies behind the apps knew their designs could pull young users in and failed to protect them from harm.

A lawyer for K.G.M., Joseph VanZandt, said that TikTok reached an agreement in principle to settle the social media addiction claims. Details of the settlement were not shared publicly, and TikTok did not respond to requests for comment about the terms. Even so, the agreement marks an important moment in a legal battle that has been closely watched by parents, mental health experts, and the tech industry.

The lawsuit originally named four companies: TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Snap. Snap reached its own settlement over its social media addiction claims with K.G.M. earlier this month. That leaves Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Google’s YouTube as the remaining defendants as jury selection begins. Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, is expected to testify during the trial, highlighting the high stakes for the company.

K.G.M.’s case is one of three selected as test cases, often called bellwether trials. These cases are chosen from hundreds of similar lawsuits filed across the country. Bellwether trials are meant to give both sides a sense of how juries may react to the evidence and arguments. The outcomes can shape future settlements or influence how remaining cases move forward.

At the heart of the lawsuit is a broader question about responsibility. The claims argue that social media companies designed their platforms to hold attention for as long as possible, especially among young users, without fully considering the mental health effects. Features like endless scrolling, automatic video playback, and notifications are cited as tools that can make it hard to stop using the apps. The lawsuit says these tools can affect how young brains develop and how teens handle emotions.

The companies named in the case have generally said their platforms offer benefits, such as connection and creativity, and that they have taken steps to improve safety. They often point to tools that allow parents to limit screen time or monitor activity. Critics, however, argue that these measures came too late or do not go far enough to address the risks.

The timing of TikTok’s settlement is notable because it comes just before jurors are set to be chosen. Settlements at this stage can help companies avoid the uncertainty of a public trial, where internal documents and executive testimony may become part of the public record. For plaintiffs, a settlement can provide closure and avoid the stress of a long legal process.

Legal experts say the remaining trials could still have wide effects. A jury verdict against one or more companies could encourage more lawsuits or lead to changes in how platforms are designed for younger users. Even if the companies win, the cases have already sparked public debate and renewed calls for stronger rules around youth online safety.

As the trial moves forward, attention will remain on the two companies still facing claims. The results may not settle every question about social media and mental health, but they are likely to influence how courts, lawmakers, and the public view the role of technology in young people’s lives.

