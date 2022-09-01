Tips for Filing a Birth Injury Lawsuit in Michigan

You can seek damages for all their medical expenses, past and future, their educational expenses, housing costs, transportation costs, and any other type of expenses their special condition may incur.

Detroit, MI – The birth of a child should be a joyful occasion. Every pregnant woman trusts her doctor to help her bring a healthy baby into the world. When something goes wrong, the damage is often incalculable. If a child is severely injured at birth, he or she may suffer irreparable brain damage or paralysis, robbing them of the life they could have had were it not for a negligent doctor or nurse. Filing a birth injury lawsuit is not about money. In some cases, the injured child may never be able to understand the concept of money. But that child will need special care for the rest of their life. Filing a lawsuit is the only way to provide for that child’s future needs. To do that you will, however, need a seasoned Michigan birth injury lawyer.

How can a birth injury lawyer help?

To put it simply, there is no way you could hope to file this type of lawsuit without an experienced lawyer. Keep in mind that doctors and hospitals can afford good legal counsel.

When looking for a lawyer, the first thing you need to ask is how many birth injury cases they have handled in the past and what were the results. Birth injuries fall under medical malpractice, but they represent a very specialized field.

Ask your would-be lawyer how they intend to proceed with the case. The right answer is that it is up to their in-house medical team to decide if you have a case and what you can do about it.

As a rule, your Michigan birth injury lawyer will request all the medical records from the prenatal care, delivery room as well as record from the NICU. The medical experts working closely with your lawyers will examine ultrasound images and fetal monitoring strips to determine whether the problem could have been prevented.

For instance, if there were signs of fetal distress and the medical team failed to spot them, they can be held accountable for the resulting injury to the child or the mother.

Under Michigan statutes, the medical experts in charge of your case must meet strict requirements. As an example, the expert called to testify on your behalf must be accredited in the same field as the defendant doctor. Essentially, the expert must be a board-certified OB-GYN and they must prove they have spent the previous year predominantly focused on the relevant field or teaching these things to students.

How much could my birth injury claim be worth?

Typically, birth injury lawsuits end with large multi-million verdicts, not that any amount of money can compensate the parents and the child for the tremendous suffering they’ll go through if the baby becomes paralyzed for lack of oxygen during a prolonged labor.

Your lawyers in collaboration with the medical experts will calculate the amount of money the injured child will require throughout their life.

You can seek damages for all their medical expenses, past and future, their educational expenses, housing costs, transportation costs, and any other type of expenses their special condition may incur.

Under Michigan law, the statute of limitations for birth injury claims is 10 years, but you should start preparing that lawsuit as soon as possible. If you wait too long, vital evidence may go missing and people’s recollections of that particular birth may become vague.

