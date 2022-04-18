Tips on Choosing a Car Accident Lawyer in Chula Vista, CA

Sometimes you can get the damages you deserve from the insurance company, but in cases where negligence is involved you can sue the driver.

Some time ago, a pedestrian was severely injured on a Chula Vista street after being hit by a car. According to residents on C Street, near 5th Avenue, it’s not something new to see cars speeding down the road, despite the 35 mph speed limit. This time it was an AT&T worker who was hit while standing by his service truck, but it could’ve been anyone. What do you do when such a thing happens to you?

Imagine you’re that AT&T worker now lying in a hospital bed with life-threatening injuries. You put your faith in the doctors, you pray for a miracle, but miracles don’t come cheap. If you make it, you’ll be left with huge medical bills. Right now, money is not your main concern, but it will be once you get out of hospital. To get the damages you deserve, you’ll have to find the best car accident lawyers in Chula Vista because no matter what type of insurance you have they’ll fight you for every penny. This is what happens when you need serious money, not just a few hundred bucks to fix your car after a fender-bender.

When you start searching for a lawyer, look for someone with plenty of experience. California personal injury lawyers who have dealt with hundreds if not thousands of accidents know all the tricks insurance companies use to minimize the value of your claim. They can also advise you on who you need to sue. Sometimes you can get the damages you deserve from the insurance company, but in cases where negligence is involved you can sue the driver. If you were injured in another type of accident, like a slip and fall, your case might fall under premises liability and you can file a claim against the owner of the establishment where the incident happened.

Another thing to look for in a lawyer is availability. An experienced accident lawyer understands your situation and they should be available to answer your questions at all hours. This is their job, after all. When you’re lying in bed, confused and in pain, you need answers and you need them right away. Good lawyers will do their very best to accommodate you. They will come to see you in the hospital or at home. You don’t have to worry about legal fees on top of your other financial problems. Accident lawyers offer free consultations and if they take your case, they will do so on a contingency fee basis. You won’t owe them anything until they’ve won the case for you.

Once you’ve got yourself a lawyer, they’ll do all the work. If you were involved in a car accident, they’ll get the police report and they’ll check to see if the driver at fault has any traffic offenses on their criminal record. They’ll also visit the crash scene to evaluate road conditions and they’ll talk to any potential eyewitnesses to evaluate the circumstances of the accident.

When they have all the facts, they’ll tell you what you need to do. Most of the time, such cases are solved out of court. A seasoned lawyer will present your claim to the insurance company in such a way that they’ll know their tricks won’t work this time and it’s in their best interests to pay rather than risk being taken to court.