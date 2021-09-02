Tips to Help Students Take Care of Their Mental Health

At any time, life feels overwhelming, you can reach out to an expert and seek the help you need and deserve.

A lot of us adults think and believe that students have it easy. After all, what do they have to do beyond completing their homework, right? Well, if truth be told, this is far from the truth. There are so many things that a student goes through on a routine basis. From dealing with tough physics homework to trying to matching the asset and the liability side of the balance sheet, there’s so much that goes on in a student’s everyday life. Beyond this, there are bodily changes that they struggle with and budding romances and relationship troubles, which they often find hard to deal with. Things become all the more complicated because everything is a first for them. All of this collectively can take a toll on their mental health. Thus, as guardians, parents, or teachers, our collective responsibility is to help students cope with this pressure.

Now, as far as the studies are concerned, there are platforms where you can find professionals who can help you with literally everything. So, for instance, if you need help with your coursework or homework, reliable platforms can come in handy. Again, the idea is to know what and where to search. Beyond homework, too, some things may take a toll on your mental health. So, here, we will give a few tips that can help you take care of your mental health. Let us get started and address them one by one.

Maintain a gratitude journal

You may not be someone who enjoys writing or maintaining a diary. However, merely writing down some good things that happened in your day can make a significant difference in your life. You can write something as minor as a good meal that you ate with your family or something as huge as a milestone you achieved at school. Try to go through this journal every once in a while. You will surprise yourself with so many good things that happen in your life that go unnoticed because we are so focused on any little thing that goes amiss.

Talk about your feelings

Anytime you feel troubled, you need to speak about it to someone. This will naturally help you feel better. When it comes to expressing your feelings, you can choose anyone to open up with. It can be a trained mental health professional, a friend, a sibling, a teacher, or even your parent. Whoever you think can help you overcome what you feel can be the person you choose to communicate with. Telling your feeling certainly is a great way to stay in good mental health. Often people think expressing what you feel is a sign of weakness, but it is a part of taking charge of your own well-being and doing everything you can to stay in the best of health.

So, from the inability to complete your homework to relationship trouble, whatever you are feeling, there is a definite way to deal with it. For instance, if you are finding it hard to cope with truckloads of homework, you can search for help, and if you are unable to cope with a toxic partner, seek refuge in your friend, sibling, parent, or counsellor. Always know there is help available for everything. You are still young and may not know how to deal with everything. So, seek refuge in a trusted person whenever needed.

Meditate

Irrespective of your religious, social, or spiritual beliefs, you must always meditate. Meditation is indeed a joyful and effective way to lower your stress levels and improve your mental health. There is an array of resources to practice meditation. You can follow an online class on You Tune pr download a meditation app on your phone. The resources are endless; you just have to pick one that best works for you to aid you in breathing and relaxing and bettering your mindfulness.

Engage in physical activity

One of the best ways to improve your mental health is by working on your physical health. Being physically active is an excellent way to uplift and cheer your mood. This mood change does have an equally impeccable impact on your mental health. Muscle training, weight loss, and increased energy levels resulting from frequent physical activity tend to create a ripple effect in all aspects of your life. However, do ensure that the form of workout you choose is something that you enjoy. This will motivate you to keep at it and practice it every day. Some of the physical activities that you can include in your daily life are – jogging, swimming, going to the gym, walking, skipping a rope, dancing, yoga, aerobics, and literally anything that works for you. If amidst your busy schedule, juggling between assignments and lectures, you find it hard to squeeze time for physical activity, remember that scoring good grades is important, but being mentally and physically fit is also pivotal.

Get adequate sleep

Sleep is also pivotal to better your mental and physical health. It aids in regulating your brain chemicals, which help in information transmission. You may not know, but these chemicals are quintessential to manage your emotions and mood. Thus, it is vital to sleep well and get a minimum of six to eight hours of sleep every day. If you do not get adequate sleep, you may start feeling anxious or depressed. As a matter of fact, when you are already depressed or anxious, you might find it hard to sleep well. To break this loop, you must practice try out the below-listed tips:

Stay away from screens – TV, mobile, tablets for at least one hour before your bedtime. Read a relaxing book or practice meditation for 10 minutes before retiring to bed. Eat light and have an early dinner. Indulge in physical activity at least four to five hours before bedtime. Sleep at the same time every day. Maintain a quiet, soundproof atmosphere in your bedroom.

So, these are the five most essential tips that can help students take good care of their mental health. At any time, life feels overwhelming, you can reach out to an expert and seek the help you need and deserve.