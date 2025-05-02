Tobacco and Cannabis Linked to Heart Risks

Tobacco and cannabis use linked to rising heart disease and hospital risks.

More people in the U.S. are using tobacco and cannabis, and new research shows this may be linked to more heart problems and deaths. Although many efforts have been made to warn the public, use of both substances continues. Studies presented at a major cardiology meeting this year show a sharp rise in heart-related deaths linked to tobacco, and they also raise concerns about the effects of cannabis use, especially in people already dealing with heart issues.

One study looked at the impact of tobacco use on coronary heart disease. This type of heart problem happens when blood flow to the heart is reduced because the arteries are blocked or narrowed. It’s long been known that smoking increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes, but new numbers suggest that the problem is getting worse. Researchers examined nationwide data and found that the number of deaths tied to tobacco-related heart disease has gone up dramatically—from fewer than 5,000 in 1999 to over 56,000 in 2020. If nothing changes, that number could reach nearly 81,000 by the end of this decade.

The increase doesn’t affect everyone equally. Black women and American Indian adults are showing some of the fastest rising death rates. For example, Black women saw their heart disease deaths tied to tobacco use increase by more than 10% per year, and white men by about 12% per year. Although there were some periods where the numbers dropped briefly, overall the trend is going up, not down. Doctors say this shows that anti-smoking efforts haven’t worked as well for certain groups and that more targeted support and education are needed.

Another study focused on cannabis use, particularly in people already diagnosed with heart failure. This condition means the heart is too weak to pump blood properly, which can lead to shortness of breath, tiredness, and swelling. Researchers reviewed hospital data from a five-year period and compared patients with heart failure who also had cannabis use disorder to those who didn’t.

They found that people with both conditions were much more likely to suffer from serious heart complications like heart attacks, irregular heartbeats, and shock caused by the heart suddenly stopping. While these patients were actually less likely to die in the hospital or experience lung failure, the added risks of heart events were clear. Around 1.4% of heart failure patients in the study also had cannabis use disorder, showing that while it’s a smaller group, it’s still worth paying attention to.

The doctors behind the study say these findings don’t mean cannabis is always harmful, but that frequent or heavy use could make things worse for people with weak hearts and be linked to cardiovascular events. They also point out that people with cannabis use disorder may be younger or healthier in other ways, which might explain why fewer of them died, despite the extra risks.

What’s clear is that both tobacco and cannabis are putting pressure on the heart in different ways, and that pressure is showing up in rising hospital visits and deaths. These studies suggest that it’s not just about getting people to stop using these substances but also helping them understand how these choices affect their health over time. For some communities, the danger is even greater, so there’s a growing need to find better ways to reach and support those most at risk.

Doctors and researchers say the next step is more education, better screening, and stronger public health action. They hope this information can lead to better outcomes, especially for people who might not realize the risks they’re taking.

Sources:

New studies link increased heart disease risk to tobacco and cannabis use

B-32 | Impact of Cannabis Use Disorder On Heart Failure Outcomes: A Multiyear Analysis of In-hospital Mortality, Complications and Cost from NIS Data