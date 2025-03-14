Tom Geraghty Joins Vedder Price as Corporate Tax Shareholder in Chicago

Additional areas of focus for Geraghty will include real estate transactions, organization and operation of investment funds, and taxation of cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney Tom Geraghty has joined the Chicago office as a Shareholder in the firm’s Corporate Tax & Estate Planning practice group.

Bringing nearly three decades of experience to Vedder Price, in his new role Geraghty will focus on advising clients on structuring and tax aspects of complex domestic and cross-border business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and SPAC and Up-C structures, joint ventures, public and private offerings of securities, and debt and equity restructurings.

“We are thrilled to add Tom’s extensive corporate tax experience to our sophisticated tax practice,” said Jennifer D. King, Shareholder and Corporate Practice Area Chair. “His collaborative and practical approach will integrate well with the firm and promote strong client relationships, and we look forward to Tom being a key part of our team.”

Additional areas of focus for Geraghty will include real estate transactions, organization and operation of investment funds, and taxation of cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Geraghty received his J.D. from Yale Law School and his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University. Prior to joining the firm, Geraghty was a partner at DLA Piper.