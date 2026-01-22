Tonkean Releases “Contracts Hub,” AI-Native Contract Orchestration to Modernize Obligation Lifecycle

Put together, Tonkean Contracts Hub represents the next step in enterprise orchestration.

PALO ALTO, CA — Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind process and agentic orchestration platform, announced Tonkean Contracts Hub, an AI-native contract orchestration solution for enterprise procurement and legal teams that leverages Tonkean AI agents to modernize the entire contract lifecycle—from request and review through post-signature obligations.

Contracts—and the obligations they contain—are central to how organizations manage risk, cost, and relationships. But the means by which most enterprise procurement and legal teams manage contracts hasn’t kept pace with how work actually happens internally across General & Administrative (G&A) functions, where contracts play a central role.

Traditional CLMs move documents through approval. They store contracts. But they don’t offer much in the way of flexibility, interoperability, or post-signature governance—of helping ensure a contract’s terms and obligations are honored downstream. Contracts get signed, but then they get siloed—and the obligations stipulated in them are not reliably enforced, tracked, or operationalized.

Tonkean Contracts Hub changes that—and in the process takes contract management into the agentic era.

Tonkean Contracts Hub is now available for all Tonkean customers using Tonkean’s LegalWorks and/or ProcurementWorks solutions. ProcurementWorks and LegalWorks are industry-leading agentic orchestration solutions for enterprise legal and procurement teams. They leverage AI and no-code orchestration to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of legal and procurement work across the enterprise technology stack—with contract workflows being a core component

Contracts Hub builds on Tonkean’s Proactive Agents, introduced in September 2025, which deliver truly autonomous execution across G&A work. Contracts are a natural domain for this model—rich with time-based triggers, conditional obligations, and downstream actions—and Contracts Hub applies agentic orchestration to ensure those commitments are acted on automatically, not just reviewed and signed.

“Enterprise legal and procurement teams need contract solutions for the agentic era,” says Tonkean co-founder and CEO Sagi Eliyahu. “Tonkean Contracts Hub delivers exactly this by combining AI-native intake, contract workflow orchestration, and post-signature governance in single, flexible platforms purpose-built for each function.”

For procurement teams that need contracts to move faster and who want to better govern spend and suppliers, Tonkean Contracts Hub connects contract workflows directly to purchasing execution. Unlike traditional CLMs that stop at signature and leave enforcement to downstream tools and manual effort, Tonkean streamlines contract intake, drafting, and approvals while transforming negotiated terms—pricing, rate cards, renewals, and obligations—into enforceable controls across ERP, P2P, invoicing, and supplier systems.

For legal teams that need to scale contract volume without increasing risk, Tonkean Contracts Hub brings intelligence and structure to every stage of the contract lifecycle. Unlike traditional CLMs that focus on linear workflows and document storage, Tonkean uses AI agents to streamline intake, drafting, review, and approvals—while continuously tracking obligations, renewals, and compliance after signature—so legal intent is enforced long after the contract is signed.

The benefits of Tonkean Contracts Hub are far-reaching. For procurement teams, Contracts Hub offers:

More accurate and compliant purchasing. Contracts Hub extracts negotiated prices, rate cards, discounts, and payment terms and syncs them into ERP and S2P, so purchasing flows are governed by the correct commercial terms.

Reduced manual effort on PO and invoice checks. POs and invoices are automatically validated against contract terms and thresholds, with discrepancies such as overbilling or incorrect SKUs flagged by agents rather than discovered later in audits.

Improved supplier sourcing and value capture. Volume commitments, SLAs, rebates, and reporting requirements are captured as structured data and turned into tasks, alerts, and workflows for the appropriate owners.

Fewer surprise renewals and true-ups. Notice windows, term dates, and usage or volume thresholds are monitored proactively, triggering renewal, renegotiation, or sourcing workflows well before auto-renewal.

Greater strategic focus for procurement. Agents handle contract-to-transaction checks and obligation monitoring, allowing procurement teams to focus on savings, supplier performance, and stakeholder partnerships.

And for legal teams:

Reduced contract cycle times. AI analyzes first- and third-party contracts up front, surfacing changes, risks, and required approvals so attorneys can concentrate on higher-value judgment and negotiation.

Lower legal touch on routine work. Standard NDAs and low-risk agreements can be generated, routed, and executed through guided self-serve flows, with Legal engaged only on exceptions.

A more consistent risk posture. Playbooks and policies are applied within the workflow, with deviations flagged and policy-aligned fallback positions presented automatically to reviewers.

Better management of contractual obligations. Key terms—notice periods, DPAs, SLAs, termination rights, and other obligations—are tracked as structured data, with agents triggering follow-ups and escalations when action is required.

Greater visibility into legal's value. Cycle times, exception patterns, and obligation-compliance metrics roll up into dashboards that help Legal demonstrate its role in reducing risk and enabling the business.

Put together, Tonkean Contracts Hub represents the next step in enterprise orchestration.

“By enabling enterprise teams to orchestrate contracts across people, processes, and systems,” says Eliyahu. “Tonkean Contracts Hub ensures agreements move faster—and actually drive the outcomes they were designed to deliver. This allows procurement and legal to focus more completely on driving outcomes across all the work they do—which is a necessity in the agentic era. AI and agentic orchestration have changed how procurement and legal teams need to function, making possible a far more outcomes-driven back-office operations. This change is occurring across all aspects of enterprise operations. It’s only logical that contracts follow suit.”

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process and agentic orchestration platform that helps enterprise shared service teams like procurement, legal, IT, and HR create processes that people actually follow. Tonkean’s powerful agents use AI to anticipate employees’ needs and guide them through their requests. From there, Tonkean’s orchestration engine supports every stakeholder in the process by automating manual steps and managing the handoffs between people and systems in alignment with your policies. With a library of preconfigured process templates, 200+ integrations with best-in-class applications, and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the agentic orchestration and automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. Follow us on LinkedIn.