Top 10 Medical Errors That Lead to Death

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement found that 28% of patients were administered the wrong medication dosage.

Medical errors cause thousands of deaths every year in the United States. According to the Journal of Patient Safety, medical errors contribute to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. every year, and that estimate only takes hospital patients into account.

Outlined below are the most common causes of fatal medical errors by medical professionals.

