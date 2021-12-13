LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Medical Malpractice

Top 10 Medical Errors That Lead to Death

— December 13, 2021
Medical Board Says Doc is Incompetent After Plaintiff Loses Suit
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement found that 28% of patients were administered the wrong medication dosage.

Medical errors cause thousands of deaths every year in the United States. According to the Journal of Patient Safety, medical errors contribute to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. every year, and that estimate only takes hospital patients into account.

Outlined below are the most common causes of fatal medical errors by medical professionals.

Infographic provided by The Law Offices of Dr. Michael M. Wilson M.D., J.D. & Associates
TOP 10 MEDICAL ERRORS THAT LEAD TO DEATH

Join the conversation!

Trending