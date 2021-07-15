Top 10 Tech Tools For Lawyers & Attorneys

For lawyers and attorneys looking to grow their online presence and discover valuable insights regarding customer behavior, Google Analytics is a great tool to use.

What is the top tech tool you’d recommend for a lawyer or attorney?

To help lawyers and attorneys figure out the best tech tools for them, we asked lawyers and business professionals this question for their best tips. From conducting cybersecurity to investing in a shared digital calendar, there are several tools that may help you better leverage the technologies for growing your practice.

Here are ten tech tools for lawyers and attorneys:

Research into Online Faxing

For lawyers and attorneys looking for top tech tools to simplify their document and record-keeping processes, I would recommend the iFax app. This online application is a great faxing solution for sending and receiving relevant contracts, disclosures, and other forms. I have found the tool extremely useful when trying to create efficiencies for document processing, and the tool has been helping law practices and solicitors for over a decade.

Adam Korbl, iFax

Conduct CyberSecurity Training

For companies that deal with very sensitive information, you have to train your employees to be on the lookout for phishing emails. Phishing training is essential, as this goes a long way in terms of protecting your sensitive client data. Simulating a phishing attack is the best way to learn how to defend against a potential spear-phishing campaign or cyber attack.

Nick Santora, Curricula

Make Use of Google Analytics

For lawyers and attorneys looking to grow their online presence and discover valuable insights regarding customer behavior, Google Analytics is a great tool to use. Data is an important asset for any business, law firms included. Google Analytics provides a simple and reliable way to track website activity such as organic traffic, returning visitors, page views, conversions, and much more. Whether you want to make more informed decisions when it comes to digital marketing or just want to learn more about potential customers in need of legal services, it is certainly worth it to set up Google Analytics for your website, especially since you can access the majority of the useful features of Google Analytics for free.

Ravi Rouvier, Markitors

Obtain a Case Management Software

As an attorney myself, I’d highly recommend obtaining a case management software and a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software. Attorneys, in my opinion, often don’t treat their business like a business and entirely focus on just practicing law. Both case management and CRM software can help attorneys run their business. I use CASEpeer as my case management software, but be mindful that CASEpeer is designed specifically for personal injury attorneys. Some other case management software that I have heard highly recommended by my peers include Filevine and Smokeball. As far as CRM software, there are a ton out there. Zoho One and Pipedrive are highly recommended ones to use for attorneys.

Tate Meagher, Meagher Law Office, PLLC

Optimize Legal Blog Posts

If your law firm has a blog or offers multiple services, you should have a good local keyword tool to ensure you’re targeting high-traffic, low-competition keywords in your area. Unlike some keyword tools, which only show search volume and keyword competitiveness by country, KWFinder shows data for city-specific searches. The tool also lets you see what keywords your local competitors rank for so you won’t miss anything in your keyword strategy. KWFinder’s interface is very straightforward, so you don’t need to be an SEO pro to make the most of it. That said, experienced marketers will find that the tool has plenty of advanced settings available as well.

Chloe Brittain, Opal Transcription Services

Utilize Collaborative Document Editing

One of the best tech tools for a lawyer or attorney to use would be Google Keep. This app blends in seamlessly throughout all of Google’s apps (Google Drive, Doc, Sheet, etc). It is great to have this on your phone, tablet, and computer, that way you have the ability to jot down your notes wherever. This tool can provide convenience for a lawyer or attorney because they can write, handwrite or even voice memo a note and then pull it up on any of their tablets. In addition, Google Keep lets you organize your notes, collaborate, and set reminders. This is a tech tool that can help make their day-to-day life run smoothly.

Patrick Hicks, Trust & Will

Leverage 24/7 Support Features

People almost always seek legal representation under pressing circumstances. Understandably, current and potential clients are anxious to speak with your legal team regarding their rights, options and case strategy. They don’t want to wait on hold or leave a message. 24/7 qualified support agents will take the time to learn the fundamentals of your legal practice, so they can assist your clients with real-time, accurate answers right from a chat window on your website. You’ll never miss the chance to secure a website visitor as a new client again.

Jessica Wise, HelpSquad

Invest in a Digital Shared Calendar

Calendly has been an incredibly useful tool that allows clients to easily book time with you. It syncs with your calendar and will allow any lawyer to integrate a unique link into their email signature through which clients can easily book a time with them.

Mor Hasson, Maple-Hosting

Use Interoffice Instant Messaging

Slack is a great way for lawyers and attorneys to communicate with some clients, and many clients prefer sending messages back and forth on Slack due to the convenience it offers. Talking over Slack can also help cut down on turnaround time when it comes to getting immediate responses to important questions. Slack also works well because it can be used on your cell phone or on your computer.

Ben Cook, Jr., Printed Kicks

Acquire an Accounting Software

If you are looking for new software that will help your firm grow, try looking to invest in accounting software. There are many providers who offer different types of plans depending on the size of the firm, but it’s necessary to have things such as time tracking, invoice & billing, and document management in your firm. Accounting software can also help automate certain tasks so your firm can work on more important responsibilities. The best part is most of these providers offer a free trial of their service, so you will be able to find the perfect match for your firm.

Jacob Dayan, Community Tax

