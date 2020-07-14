Top 17 Blessings of Technology in Medical Science

Gone are the days of trepanning and leeches. Thankfully, technological advances in medical science have made things much better for everyone.
It is a recognized fact that advancement in technology has brought many improvements in every field. Medical science is one of them. Some of the blessings of technology in medical science are discussed hereunder:
- Technology has made it possible to diagnose many diseases quickly and at the earliest possible opportunity. This helps in timely checking the disease. X-rays and ultrasound are some of its examples.
- Technological advancement has made it possible to discover the treatment and medication of many erstwhile and previously considered incurable diseases. Once, tuberculosis was a fatal disease, now it is curable. Thanks to technology.
- It is possible through technological development that large scale production of medicines has made the supply ample and plentiful.
- Through technological advancement, it is now possible to manufacture artificial organs like hearts, legs, etc. For war-torn Afghanis with amputated organs, artificial organs are big hope and future.
- The unprecedented progress in technology has made it possible to discover new and safe ways of treating diseases. For example, surgery has been replaced by laser therapy for removing kidney stones. This is because of the boom in technology.
- Also, the Internet and information technology has made it possible to disseminate medical science knowledge across the globe. Discovery or research in any part of the world is easily accessible to other parts through information technology.
- Technological progress has made it possible to make vast literature on medical science. This literature is available to all and everyone through information technology. Any country, or organization, or even a person or a scientist can access the information regarding a disease or a drug.
- The invention of medical equipment like the thermometer and sphygmomanometer (BP apparatus) has made it possible for the people to check their blood pressure or temperature at home and take necessary actions. This has created easiness for the people.
- Introduction of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a big leap formed in medical science. With this revolutionary machine MRI diagnosis of critical disorders has become possible.
- Technological innovation has made health care systems around the world more advanced and sophisticated. From online appointments to the online consultation, everything is possible on time. Moreover, advanced facilities in hospitals owe their gratitude to medical science innovations.
- Much technological advancement like mobile phones and the Internet have made it possible to get the gist of medical matters through apps. Such apps have been developed through which people can get a consultation from medical experts.
- Also, certain drug preservation technologies have made it possible to manufacture and preserve drugs for a considerable time period without losing their efficacy. Preservation of donated blood for a certain time period in blood bank helps save precious lives in times of emergency.
- Medical awareness among the masses and advanced healthcare systems along with other myriad innovations have helped enormously in saving lives and prolonging life expectancy in many countries.
- Technology giants like Apple and Huawei are two of many examples that introduced entertainment cum medication in their products. Their mobile apps and digital watches are capable of indicating certain critical health situations in people with diabetes and blood pressure issues.
- Medical and health and fitness blogs and websites are also an important source of medical awareness among the general public. People, especially women, are now much more comfortable with their Internet surfing where they find health experts’ opinions on any issue they want.
- People are now more knowledgeable about their food choices and nutritional needs. Technological advancement has made it possible for them to be selective in their food choices in case certain foods are harmful to their health.
- Technology has helped scientists in artificially producing some critical and very important elements. In older times, these were only produced inside the body of a normal healthy man. Artificial synthesis of insulin is a case in point. It is now produced in laboratories as well. People with high-level diabetes are now very much relieved by using artificially produced insulin to maintain their sugar level inside their bodies.
