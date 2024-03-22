Top 25% of Legal Operations Professionals Earn $240,000 Annually, According to Brightflag & Legal Operators Survey

Now in its third year, Brightflag’s annual Corporate Legal Operations Compensation Report captures data to help legal operations professionals, General Counsel, and HR leaders better understand fair market compensation and recent salary trends. The survey that forms the basis of the report was conducted in partnership with Legal Operators, a leading community of legal operations professionals. Hundreds of corporate legal operations professionals participated in the survey.

“We are continuing to see demand for pay transparency for legal operations roles,” said Kevin Cohn, survey author and Chief Customer Officer at Brightflag. “Brightflag is thrilled to be able to provide the salary information legal operations professionals need to effectively negotiate salary, while at the same time equipping business leaders with data they can use to ensure new legal operations hires are offered equitable pay.”

Key findings from the report include: