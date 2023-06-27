Top 4 Causes of Motorcycle Accidents in Long Beach

Ignoring the rules of the road means the drivers are not only a danger to themselves but also to other people on the road.

Long Beach is known for its highways and sunny weather around the year. That’s why it attracts many motorcyclists who enjoy driving along those roads. Still, this doesn’t mean motorcycle riding isn’t dangerous, especially since these accidents are common in this city.

So if you were injured in a Long Beach motorcycle accident, you may seek compensation for your injuries and other losses. Understanding the causes of these collisions can save you time and money in the future, but you can always turn to qualified lawyers for additional legal help.

Distracted Driving

In any accident, distracted driving is one of the leading causes of a vehicle collision. Still, motorcyclists tend to be more endangered than other drivers. When a driver or rider is distracted by the phone, conversations, or passengers, the same people are more likely to not prevent a collision.

In many cases, these drivers are distracted to stop when the traffic slows, causing catastrophic rear-end collisions and other accidents.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Drunk or high drivers aren’t in the best position to recognize road hazards or react in time. In fact, they’re prone to exceeding the speed limit, driving uncontrollably, or falling asleep. These acts can cause severe and fatal injuries.

Drowsy Driving

Most drivers have experienced drowsiness while on a long road journey, mainly due to lack of sleep or physical exhaustion. In many cases, substance abuse, sleep disorders, or medications can cause drowsiness. When that happens, it can negatively impact the driver’s attentiveness and reaction time.

Aggressive Driving

Let’s face it, everyone has gotten angry behind the wheel at some point in their life. However, aggressive drivers can commit traffic violations, especially in slow-moving traffic. The same drivers also endanger the safety of other people by speeding and making improper maneuvers like lane weaving or tailgating.

When aggressive drivers behave aggressively, they put motorcyclists at high risk, and they're likely to overlook them on the road.

Overall, ignoring the rules of the road means the drivers are not only a danger to themselves but also to other people on the road. Regardless of the complications of your motorcycle accident claim, you can speak to motorcycle accident experts to ensure you receive proper compensation for your injuries.