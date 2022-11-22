Top 4 Common Causes of Truck Accidents and How a Lawyer Can Help

Improper loading can be a huge factor in causing an accident.

There’s a lot at stake when driving a massive commercial motor vehicle, whether you call them semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, eighteen-wheelers, or big rigs. Either way, they’re heavy and often carry explosives and other hazardous materials. One slight mistake could be a devastating accident for all parties involved.

Although any accident may be caused for any reason, truck ones, too, there are four common situations unique to trucks only. Sometimes, if you’ve been severely injured, your only hope is a legal team to handle all your paperwork and ensure you get fair compensation. So, if you’re interested in more or driving a truck already, this article is for you.

What Causes Truck Accidents?

Some of the most common causes of truck accidents include equipment malfunctions, distracted driving, improper training, or improper loading. That’s why the next big step after checking for injuries is to try to find an attorney near you to facilitate your case and well-being. When you find yourself in a similar situation, the safest thing to do is not speak until you can talk with your lawyer.

Equipment Malfunctions

When comparing trucks to cars, it becomes evident that there are more parts to a massive truck than a car. Although most people blame the driver, sometimes the problem is the truck’s malfunction. However, even in that case, the driver or owner can be responsible, so it’s hard to tell.

Starting from the brakes to the trailer, both could be faulty and cause a collision. That said, trucks should always be regularly maintained to ensure they’re safe on the road, but trucking companies are always responsible for checking the equipment.

If you’re uncertain who’s at fault for equipment malfunction, you need to look into a truck accident lawyer because they primarily specialize in truck cases. They can also help determine liability, even in the case of such malfunctions.

Distracted Driving

At the end of the day, truck drivers are human beings who can make a mistake, but being human is no excuse for any impaired driving or negligence on the road. Like many other car accident cases, driver negligence in operating a truck can be a common cause of accidents.

In that case, you need to take quick action to protect your rights. For example, if you’re from Utah, you have to search for Utah Truck Accident Lawyers, and they’ll assess your case and ensure it ends on a positive note.

Improper Training

Trucks are operated differently from other pickup trucks or SUVs, especially if they have a loaded trailer. Still, trucking companies or contractors must ensure the person driving their trucks is trained and has sufficient experience before they hit the road. A truck driver who’s not properly licensed or trained is at high risk of causing a collision.

Suppose you’ve been involved in a truck accident with a commercial driver without proper training. In that case, the attorneys at Pearson Butler in Utah can help develop a compelling case and negotiate on your behalf because they’re experienced lawyers who know how to handle each case.

Improper Loading

Last but not least, improper loading can be a huge factor in causing an accident. Trucks carry a lot of cargo, so an improperly secured load can make the trailer imbalanced and cause a collision. If the truck has flammable materials or toxic liquids, that can worsen the case.

Fortunately, truck accident attorneys at Pearson Butler deal with many truck cases, including overloaded or improperly balanced cargo. You can seek help from one of their team members, who’ll provide free consultation while advising you on further legal steps.