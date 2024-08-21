Tricia Magee Returns to Shumaker After 18 Years as Career Law Clerk to Judge Frank Whitney

Her time as a law clerk has provided her with unparalleled insights into the judicial process, particularly at the trial and appellate levels.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker is pleased to announce the return of Tricia Magee, an accomplished litigator with extensive experience in federal and state courts, to the firm. Tricia rejoins Shumaker as a Partner in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line after an 18-year tenure as a career law clerk to Judge Frank Whitney of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

Tricia, who originally joined Shumaker in 2005, has cultivated a distinguished reputation in the legal community. Her time as a law clerk has provided her with unparalleled insights into the judicial process, particularly at the trial and appellate levels, and her experience “behind the scenes” in federal court and North Carolina’s appellate courts has left her with a unique perspective into the judiciary, which is a value added to her clients. Tricia’s return marks a significant enhancement to Shumaker’s litigation practice, promising clients the benefit of her deep knowledge and seasoned perspective.

“We welcome Tricia back to Shumaker, where her extensive experience and profound understanding of the judiciary will be invaluable assets to our firm and our clients,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

During her time with Judge Whitney, Tricia provided sound counsel to the judge in more than 150 federal jury and bench trials and thousands of federal civil and criminal cases. Drawing on her broad range of legal knowledge and acumen, Tricia gave advice in complex business litigation matters, such as IP disputes, class and collective actions, and employment disputes, as well as criminal litigation matters involving sophisticated racketeering allegations and governmental investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Tricia’s practice will focus on high-stakes litigation, where she will leverage her comprehensive knowledge of court procedures and her strategic acumen to advocate effectively for clients.

“I am excited to return to Shumaker and collaborate with such a talented team,” said Tricia. “My years with Judge Whitney have been incredibly rewarding, and I am eager to apply what I have learned to help our clients navigate their legal challenges.”

