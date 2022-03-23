Truck Driver Passes Away After Giant Beam Slides into Big-Rig Cab

Bankrate states that the State of California is the worst state for drivers for the fourth time in a row.

NBC San Diego – According to reports from earlier this year, a semi-truck came to a full stop on a freeway east of El Cajon, close to Harbison Canyon. The deceased driver was operating a truck hauling large beams. The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred in the afternoon, roughly around 3 pm, on Interstate 8. The blue single cab truck came to a stop in the no.1 lane of the freeway and the beams appeared to have shifted forward and into the truck’s cab.

What to do if you’re involved in a truck accident

Drivers in the State of California need to take extra precautions when on the road. If you or someone you know suffers from an accident in San Diego or its surrounding areas, our law firm suggests doing the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Document the scene with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

Make sure you are not severely injured.

Check on the truck driver and share contact information.

Obtain their tag if they attempt to leave the scene.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care and law enforcement assistance.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a San Diego Truck Driver Attorney by using usattorneys.com in your area as soon as possible.

According to CBSLA, a report has found that California drivers are among some of the worst in the United States, ranking as the fourth-worst state in the country in 2021. Bankrate states that the State of California is the worst state for drivers for the fourth time in a row.

