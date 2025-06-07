Trump Admin. to Pay $4.975m to Settle Ashli Babbitt Lawsuit

“I am extremely disappointed and disagree with this settlement,” said outgoing U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, who noted that a prior Department of Justice investigation had found no wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement. “This settlement sends a chilling message to law enforcement nationwide, especially to those with a protective mission like ours.”

The Trump administration has agreed to pay $4.975 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Ashley Babbitt, a rioter who was killed by U.S. Capitol Police while trying to break into the U.S. Capitol.

Babbitt, who was 33 years old at the time of her death, was one of the first rioters to reach the doors of the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol, adjacent to the House’s meeting chamber. At the time of the attack, legislators were still present in the building and were actively being evacuated from the House floor and surrounding offices.

As Babbitt and other members of the mob pounded on doors, broke window panes, and yelled threats at U.S. Capitol Police, an officer—later identified as Michael Byrd—fired a shot in self-defense, striking and killing her.

The lawsuit was filed in a California court last year by Babbitt’s surviving relatives, citing claims of wrongful death, assault and battery, and negligence. The case had been slated to go to trial in 2026, but will now likely be dismissed.

“This fair settlement is a historic and necessary step for justice for Ashli Babbitt’s family,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, whose organization represented the Babbitt estate. “Ashli should never have been killed, and this settlement destroys an evil, partisan narrative that justified her outrageous killing and protected her killer.”

The Department of Justice has yet to comment on the settlement.

However, POLITICO notes that the settlement will likely inflame tensions over the riot, which Trump has since tried to posit as a “day of love.”

Last month, as settlement talks progressed, members of the U.S. Capitol Police seized the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration’s decision tos reach an agreement with Babbitt’s estate.

“I am extremely disappointed and disagree with this settlement,” said outgoing U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, who noted that a prior Department of Justice investigation had found no wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement. “This settlement sends a chilling message to law enforcement nationwide, especially to those with a protective mission like ours.”

Trump, who seemingly encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, has repeatedly praised Babbitt, saying that she is an “innocent” patriot who died at the hands of U.S. Capitol Police.

President Trump has issued pardons for more than 1,500 other people who implicated in the January 6 riots.

Sources

Outgoing Capitol Police chief blasts reported settlement in Jan. 6 shooting

Trump administration to pay nearly $5M in wrongful death lawsuit of Jan. 6 rioter shot by police