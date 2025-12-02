Trusted Advisor and Influential Voice in Ohio Public Policy Joins Shumaker Advisors 

His long-standing relationships throughout state government, combined with his collaborative leadership style, make him a trusted advisor and highly effective advocate.

COLUMBUS, OH — Public policy strategist and coalition-builder Mike Suver has joined Shumaker Advisors as Director of Government Affairs. Mike brings decades of public policy leadership and government relations experience to his role, where he will help streamline processes, strengthen communication between clients and member institutions, and align organizational resources to support client missions and strategic priorities.

Prior to joining Shumaker Advisors, Mike served as Vice President of Operations for the Inter-University Council of Ohio (IUC), where he played a key role in advancing statewide initiatives that support Ohio’s public universities. For more than 18 years with IUC, including his previous role as Vice President of Government Relations, Mike led statewide advocacy efforts, legislative analysis, and cross-institutional strategic planning to shape higher education policy.

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of policy solutions, built coalitions, and collaborated closely with the Ohio Department of Higher Education, state agencies, and legislative leadership. He supported the IUC President and the Presidents’ Council by implementing organizational goals, managing complex initiatives, and representing the Council on statewide committees. Mike’s ability to identify challenges, align interests, and lead constructive engagement positioned him as a respected voice in Ohio’s higher education community.

“Mike’s depth of experience across multiple sectors of state government and his track record of building consensus across diverse stakeholders will be invaluable to the clients we serve,” said Andy Herf, President of Shumaker Advisors. “He understands how to navigate complex policy environments and move strategic priorities forward.”

Earlier in his career, Mike served as Chief of Staff to Ohio Lieutenant Governor Bruce Johnson and as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Ohio Department of Development, where he directed legislative strategy and worked with the General Assembly on initiatives to support job creation and economic growth. He also held leadership roles at the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, with a focus on energy and environmental policy.

Mike began his public service career in the Ohio Senate, working in the offices of Senate President Stanley Aronoff, Senate President Pro Tempore Bruce Johnson, and Senator Merle Kearns. His long-standing relationships throughout state government, combined with his collaborative leadership style, make him a trusted advisor and highly effective advocate.

