Two Sentenced in Massive Genetic Testing Fraud Scheme

Fraud scheme billed insurers for unnecessary genetic testing services.

Two men have been sentenced to prison for taking part in a large health care fraud scheme tied to genetic testing. Federal officials said the operation involved submitting hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims to insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, along with private insurers. The case is one of many recent efforts to crack down on fraud in the medical system.

According to court records, the scheme centered on ordering genetic tests that were not medically needed. These tests were promoted as tools to assess risks for conditions like cancer or reactions to certain drugs. However, investigators found that many of the people who received the tests had no real medical reason for them. In some cases, doctors listed on the orders had never met the patients or reviewed their health history.

The operation depended on a network of marketers who recruited individuals to take part. These recruiters reached people through phone calls, door-to-door visits, and events in the community. They encouraged individuals to provide DNA samples and insurance details, often in exchange for promises or incentives. In return, the marketers were paid illegal kickbacks, creating a system driven by profit instead of patient care.

The two men involved were linked to several laboratory companies that processed the tests and billed insurers. Prosecutors said they created false paperwork, including medical forms and letters claiming the tests were necessary. These documents were used to support claims for payment, even though the services did not meet proper medical standards.

Authorities reported that the labs billed about $522 million in fraudulent claims over a period of time. Of that amount, roughly $84 million was paid out by insurance programs before the scheme was uncovered. The money came from taxpayer-funded programs as well as private insurance plans, increasing the overall impact.

To hide what was happening, the men created fake business records that made the payments to marketers look legitimate. Contracts and invoices were used to make it appear as though the payments were for normal services, when they were actually illegal kickbacks. This helped the operation continue without immediate detection.

One of the men attempted to avoid arrest after learning about the investigation. He traveled across state lines and tried to leave the country using false identification. Authorities caught him at the border, where he was taken into custody and later faced charges in court.

Both men received prison sentences based on their involvement. One was sentenced to more than 12 years, while the other received a shorter term. In addition to prison time, both were ordered to repay large sums of money. Assets such as bank accounts, property, and a vehicle were also taken as part of the penalties.

The case also involved several other people, including marketers and medical professionals, who had already admitted their roles and were sentenced earlier. Their actions ranged from recruiting patients to signing off on test orders without proper evaluation.

Federal agencies, including investigators from the health and law enforcement sectors, worked together to uncover the scheme. Officials say that health care fraud remains a major concern, as it can lead to higher costs, misuse of resources, and loss of trust in the system.

Genetic testing can be a helpful tool when used correctly, but cases like this show how it can be misused. Ordering tests without medical need can expose patients to confusion and unnecessary follow-up care, while also draining funds from programs meant to support real health needs.

Authorities continue to focus on identifying and prosecuting fraud cases like this one. They stress that enforcing rules around billing and patient care is important for protecting both individuals and the broader health system.

This case serves as a reminder that financial gain should never come before proper medical practice. As enforcement efforts continue, officials hope to reduce fraud and ensure that health care services are used in a way that truly benefits patients.

Sources:

Two Sentenced to Prison for $522M Genetic Testing Fraud and Illegal Kickback Scheme Targeting Medicare and Medicaid

Two Georgia men sentenced in $522M health care fraud