Two Trucks One Bike: Pittsburgh Truck Accident Ends in Fatal Injury

A motorcyclist suffered critical injury resulting in death due to a collision near Pittsburgh Pennsylvania involving two tractor-trailers. The fatally injured accident victim was riding on Interstate 80 when a tractor trailer became disabled and was hit by a second tractor trailer. The disabled big rig then collided with the motorcycle. The accident is being investigated to determine if the drivers will face charges. Surviving loved ones who may be devastated by an untimely loss may ask themselves “Where can I find attorneys near me?” when they need assistance recovering compensation to defray funeral and burial costs, as well as guidance to address anticipated negative changes to a family’s financial stability through personal injury litigation, or insurance compensation.

Increased traffic deaths

An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. That is the largest number of projected fatalities in that time-period since 2006. A tractor-trailer is approximately 65 feet in length and can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded, causing any type of crash between it and another moving vehicle, stationary object, or person to suffer catastrophic injury, or death.

Accidental death benefit

It is common for crashes involving motorcycles to end in catastrophic bodily harm, or fatal injury, as riders are likely to absorb the full impacts of collisions with the ground, or metal framework of another motor vehicle, or they may be ejected into the air before landing on hard surfaces with little bodily protection. Motorcycle insurance policies may have an accidental death benefit rider, whereby the victim’s loved ones may be able to recover compensation to pay for medical treatment and funeral expenses. A Pittsburgh accident attorney can review the policy to check the personal injury protection coverage (PIP) that includes death benefits which may address funeral expenses, medical bills, and beneficiary amounts.

Commercial truck accidents

Commercial truck accidents involve multiple complex factors that require specific knowledge of the commercial trucking industry, experience in civil injury laws, and sophisticated investigative capabilities to collect evidence and analyze it to strongly support a negligence claim. If a truck driver violated any CDL requirements, that information might strengthen a legal claim against them if they were found to be responsible for any part of an accident in Pennsylvania in addition to truck owners, trucking companies, maintenance, and cargo loading personnel.

Wrongful death

Heirs of the decedent and personal representatives of their estate can file a wrongful death action. Damages that surviving family members can claim are based on the value of support and services the deceased person provided to the surviving family; loss of companionship, guidance, and protection provided by the deceased person; mental and emotional pain and suffering due to the loss of a family member, and medical or funeral expenses any surviving family member has paid for the deceased person. The deceased person’s estate may also recover certain types of damages.

Hire a lawyer

Families who have suffered harmful loss after a truck accident takes the life of a loved one should contact a Pittsburgh truck accident attorney who can support the wrongful death claim building on Pennsylvania State laws, federal laws and trucking industry regulations that specify prudent driver actions to decrease roadway deaths.

