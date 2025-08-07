The Types of Cases a Florida Personal Injury Attorney Might Handle

They often include tow truck accidents, auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, trucking accidents, construction site accidents, or any other incident that puts you or someone else at risk.

The United States’ legal system breaks into various “tiers” that determine law practice at a given time. A tier determines the court, law firms, and lawyers permitted to practice specific types of cases in that court.

Most states have between three and five levels, each governing different aspects of the legal system, from criminal law to civil law to everything in between. The types of cases a Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath might handle will vary depending on location.

Still, they often include tow truck accidents, auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, trucking accidents, construction site accidents, or any other incident that puts you or someone else at risk.

Suppose you get injured due to another person’s carelessness or negligence. In that case, it’s best to consult a lawyer immediately because an attorney can help you prepare your case for trial and ensure you get adequate compensation for your losses.

Car accidents

It’s not uncommon for people to suffer injuries in car accidents. A Florida personal injury attorney might handle car accident cases that include:

Hit and runs

Drunk driving accidents

Property damage crashes

Wrongful death cases

Head collisions, and other collisions.

Workplace injuries

Many workplace injuries are the result of negligence on the part of employees. These incidents get classified as negligence per se, which means that the employee’s behavior has caused the injury.

If you have been injured at work and have sustained damage to your body or property, speaking with a Florida personal injury attorney is a good idea. Depending on what type of case you need help with, an attorney can guide you through the process and ensure you get adequate compensation for your losses.

Slip and fall injuries

Slip and fall injuries are common types of injuries in many different settings. They can happen at home, work, or any other place where there is potential for someone to fall from a height or on a surface into an unsafe area.

This wound can result in anything from minor scrapes and bruises to major injuries, including severe head trauma, broken bones, and even paralysis. Suppose you get injured due to another person’s carelessness or negligence.

In that case, it’s best to consult a lawyer immediately because an attorney can help you prepare your case for trial and ensure you get adequate compensation for your losses.

Product liability

Product liability is a legal term that subjects the extent of an entity’s responsibility for any injuries or damages caused by its products. So put, what can someone do if a product injures them?

The answer is simple. Contact a personal injury attorney. Product liability typically falls into categories such as manufacturing defects, design defects, environmental hazards, and even systemic failures such as product recalls or safety lawsuits.

Product liability cases happen in all types of industries. The most common examples are motor vehicle accidents, child safety seats, and pharmaceuticals. But even something as simple as an eyeglass case may lead to product liability litigation if a defect with the product led to your injury.

A Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath might recommend you take legal action against the company responsible for your wound after consulting with you about whether or not you have grounds for filing suit and pursuing compensation. They can help negotiate settlements from companies on your behalf and, in some cases, represent you in court if necessary.

Medical malpractice

Medical malpractice happens when a doctor, nurse, or other healthcare worker makes a mistake during their job and causes serious injury to their patient. It has become particularly prevalent in certain regions as medical technology and practice have evolved rapidly.

Doctors and nurses are not held liable for their mistakes in many cases because they are under various laws to protect them from lawsuits. In some cases, however, doctors may be responsible even though they are under the law.

When a doctor or nurse is at fault after an investigation by the health board or a law enforcement agency, and it gets determined that they have committed medical malpractice, they will face penalties such as fines or jail time.

The penalties depend on patients getting harmed due to their negligence and the severity of the injury. Medical malpractice can take place in many different ways:

The doctor performing surgery while intoxicated

The doctor performing surgery without consent

Serious errors with anesthesia provisioning during surgery

Failure to provide proper post-operative care

Unnecessary prescription medication for the patient

Medicine is for another person but assigned to the patient.

Conclusion

Personal injury law is a specific area that can cover a wide range of topics and cases. For example, a Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath might handle different types of cases: car accidents, workplace injuries, slip and fall injuries, and medical malpractice.

You can consult for advice related to your problems.