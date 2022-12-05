Boating accidents can be dangerous and lead to life-threatening injuries.

A boating accident can be a life-changing event for those involved. It’s essential to know your legal rights and options in this regard, which is why we’ll go over what types of compensation you can receive in a boating accident claim.

If you were involved in a boating accident, a lawyer can help you recover damages for the injuries you suffered, property damage, and more.

1. Medical Compensation

Suppose you were injured during a boating accident. In that case, you might be entitled to compensation for your medical expenses, including:

Treatment and services you received

Hospitalization

Medication

Physical therapy

Travel expenses related to your injuries

The insurance company will use your medical records as evidence of your injuries, so it’s recommended that they are stored in a safe place. Keep a copy of all documents related to your boating accident injuries and hand these to your lawyer.

Although some injuries suffered in a boating accident can require surgery, others are minor and may be able to be treated with physical therapy. However, if you have sustained severe injuries, such as head and neck injuries—like whiplash— you may need to file a lawsuit.

When filing the suit, ensure you carefully document all your symptoms so that your attorney can read them and make a reasonable argument on your behalf. The attorney will also take photos of these injuries as evidence.

2. Lost Wages

Your income loss due to an injury sustained in a boating accident might also entitle you to compensation. However, this is not guaranteed and will depend on the circumstances surrounding your case. If you were working at the time of the accident and suffered an on-the-job injury, you might be entitled to lost wages.

3. Travel Expenses

If you were visiting the area where the boating accident occurred, you might also be entitled to travel expenses. Costs can vary based on your circumstances, but these expenses might include airline and hotel fees.

4. Pain and Suffering

If your injuries aren’t life-threatening, a personal injury lawyer might argue for compensation for pain and suffering. The amount of payment you receive will depend on the severity of your injuries. If they’re severe enough to affect you physically or psychologically, then the amount of pain and suffering compensation may increase.

5. Property Damage

You might be entitled to compensation if the accident resulted in a damaged vehicle. Again it will depend on your situation, but if the repair costs are more than your deductible, you may still receive reimbursement.

6. Economic Damages

The most common type of compensation that you can receive in a boating accident claim is known as economic damages. These are the damages resulting from the accident, such as medical bills, lost income, and other costs incurred as of the accident.

Your attorney might argue that the insurance company should pay these damages if they hold no responsibility to pay, such as if you were operating under a different insurance policy than what was being used by your vessel at the time of the accident.

Boating Accident Settlements

If you feel that the insurance company is not offering a fair settlement, you can go to court. In this case, it is critical to have legal representation. Some attorneys may take your case on a contingency basis, meaning they only get paid if you receive a settlement.

Therefore find the best boat accidents lawyers for your case. It’s also important to remember that if you win your case, the other party might end up owing more than they are willing or able to pay. It is why it’s essential to attempt to settle before heading to court.

Contact a Boating Accident Attorney

Boating accidents can be dangerous and lead to life-threatening injuries. If you were injured in a boating accident, you must know your rights and the compensation to which you may be entitled. It’s also essential to get legal representation so that you can receive the compensation that you deserve.