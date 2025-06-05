Tyson & Mendes Announces 2025 Trial Academy Graduates

The Tyson & Mendes Trial Academy is part of the firm’s broader strategic focus on being the most innovative, client-centered insurance defense firm in the nation.

San Diego, CA — Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced the completion of its 2025 Trial Academy program, an intensive, eight-week program designed to deepen litigation expertise and elevate courtroom readiness for attorneys at all stages of their careers.

The program combines lectures, faculty-led demonstrations, small group workshops, and a 150-person mock trial, giving participants hands-on training rooted in real-world litigation practice. The program is a cornerstone of Tyson & Mendes’ unwavering commitment to the professional development of its attorneys and its mission to be the best insurance defense firm in the country.

The 2025 Tyson & Mendes Trial Academy graduates are: Partners David Heemann and Gordon Klug; Senior Counsel Aika Nelson, April Rosenbaum, BeJae Roberts, Bryan Ferrara, Julie Noonan, David Anderson, Keith Bostwick, Leslie Harrach, Marc Wisehart, Saryah Sober, and Thera Cooper; and Associates Adrian Alba, Amaia Sanz de Acedo, Anthony Puzo, Austin Lewis, Gabriela Alba, Grant Welbourn, Hailey Standridge, Julie Noonan, Sam Manning, and Sarah Shavers.

The program was made possible through the expertise and mentorship of Tyson & Mendes’ senior trial faculty, who led sessions on critical components of trial practice, including Partners Allison Lawrence, Ashley Paige Fetyko, Edward Leonard, Jim Sell, Kristi Blackwell, Mina Miserlis, and Robert Tyson, in partnership with University of San Diego Law School Professor Linda Lane and the National Institute for Trial Advocacy.

In addition to its slate of graduates, Tyson & Mendes recognized several attorneys for their demonstrated trial acumen throughout the program. The 2025 Trial Academy award winners included:

Best Voir Dire: Keith Bostwick

Best Opening Statement: Anthony Puzo

Best Direct Exam of a Lay Witness: Hailey Standridge

Best Cross Exam of a Lay Witness: April Rosenbaum

Best Direct Exam of an Expert: Adrian Alba & Thera Cooper

Best Cross Exam of an Expert: Julie Noonan

Best Closing Argument: David Anderson

Best Witness Performance: Sara Stringfield

Best Use of Tyson & Mendes Method: Amaia Sanz de Acedo

Additional award winners included Sam Manning, Gabriela Alba, Bryan Ferrara, and Leslie Harrach.

“Our Trial Academy program reflects our belief that the best defense lawyers are trained deliberately and collaboratively,” said Founding Partner Robert Tyson. “Our faculty poured their time and experience into cultivating our attorneys’ trial skills, and the results speak for themselves. This class is leaving the program better prepared to serve our clients with the excellence they have come to expect—and better prepared to stop Nuclear Verdicts®.”

The Tyson & Mendes Trial Academy is part of the firm’s broader strategic focus on being the most innovative, client-centered insurance defense firm in the nation—investing more in training and development than any other defense firm in the industry.

