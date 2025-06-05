Tyson & Mendes Elevates 12 Attorneys to Partner

“Our talented new Partners have shown consistent and sustained excellence in their work,” said Tyson & Mendes Founding Partner Robert Tyson.

San Diego – National insurance defense and trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced the elevation of 12 attorneys to Partner: John Anselmo, Keith Bostwick, Betsy Brown Burgess, Thera Cooper, Yaron Dunkel, Bryan Ferrara, Chase Goodman, Brandon Kerr, Traci Owens, Laura Reiland, Amaia Sanz de Acedo, and Sara Woods.

“Our talented new Partners have shown consistent and sustained excellence in their work. They have demonstrated drive, skill, determination, and motivation to serve our clients with innovation and deliver impactful results,” said Tyson & Mendes Founding Partner Robert Tyson. “Tyson & Mendes is invested in bettering the industry through our innovative approach, and we reward and invest in attorneys whose skills and goals match the firm’s—and we are thrilled to welcome 12 brilliant attorneys to the Partnership. Their skills and expertise are critical in our mission to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and achieve justice — for all.”

John Anselmo (New York) has over sixteen years of experience litigating throughout New York at both the state and federal levels. His practice focuses primarily on the defense of general liability matters including construction accidents, catastrophic motor vehicle cases, property damage, premises liability, negligent security, and asbestos matters. Mr. Anselmo is committed to working closely with each client to ensure he delivers effective defense strategies that align with their goals throughout every phase of litigation.

Keith Bostwick (New Jersey)’s practice focuses exclusively on civil litigation defense, specializing in the areas of transportation liability, professional liability, products liability, premises liability, employment liability, insurance coverage disputes, and appellate practice. He has extensive litigation experience representing individuals and businesses in both state and federal courts throughout New Jersey. Mr. Bostwick has particular experience representing large and high-profile businesses, including S&P 500 companies and professional sports teams. He has tried several cases to jury verdict with excellent results for his clients.

Betsy Brown Burgess (Tallahassee)’s practice focuses on personal injury defense and employment practices litigation defense. Ms. Burgess has extensive litigation experience, including representing individuals and businesses in state courts throughout Florida and in federal district courts. Ms. Burgess works to advance winning arguments through vigorous investigation of facts and thorough legal research. She has published multiple articles sharing successful and novel legal strategies. The world and the law are always changing, and Ms. Burgess believes in the importance of learning new and innovative litigation and trial techniques to connect with today’s juries.

Thera Cooper (Dallas) is a determined, thoughtful, and effective advocate for her clients. Ms. Cooper practice includes handling complex commercial, product liability, dram shop, catastrophic personal injury, real estate, fire/subrogation, and construction litigation and appeals. Ms. Cooper’s extensive experience includes successfully obtaining summary judgment in matters involving workplace accidents, motor vehicle collisions, fire/flood losses, and commercial real estate disputes and multiple favorable judgments at trial. She is also an experienced appellate attorney and a sought-after speaker.

Yaron Dunkel (Los Angeles) is a seasoned litigator with extensive experience representing businesses, individuals, and public entities. His practice includes cases involving claims of orthopedic, neurological, and traumatic brain injuries, where he brings a nuanced understanding of both the medical and legal intricacies involved. He has handled cases involving premises liability; motor vehicle accidents, product liability, workplace discrimination and retaliation; business and real property disputes. His approach is marked by thorough preparation, strategic thinking, and a steadfast commitment to achieving favorable outcomes.

Bryan Ferrara (New York) is a skilled attorney whose practice encompasses a broad range of civil matters. He concentrates on insurance defense and represents clients across a variety of high-stakes disputes, including construction litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, casualty litigation, general civil litigation, and professional liability defense for architects and engineers. He is adept at providing strategic counsel and vigorous advocacy. His multifaceted practice reflects a deep commitment to protecting clients’ interests.

Chase Goodman (San Diego)’s primary practice focuses on catastrophic accidents, personal injury, premise liability, and business litigation. Mr. Goodman has extensive litigation experience and has consistently obtained successful results for his clients in both state and federal courts in Southern California. Mr. Goodman has a track record of success in every stage of litigation, disposing of claims and minimizing damages for his clients.

Brandon Kerr (Orange County) is an accomplished attorney with extensive civil litigation experience. With a career marked by consistent success, Mr. Kerr has successfully represented clients in a diverse spectrum of legal matters, delivering effective results. His experience spans business disputes, construction defects, personal injury, vehicle/trucking accidents, lemon law, and real estate. He is a strategic and detail-oriented attorney whose ability to navigate challenging legal terrain allows him to protect his clients’ interests with diligence and precision.

Traci Owens (Northern California)’s practice focuses on wrongful death defense, catastrophic personal injury defense, traumatic brain injury defense, defense against claims of mental anguish/distress, and defense against sexual assault/abuse allegations. With over two decades of criminal defense and jury trial experience, Ms. Owens brings a refined, strategic approach to every case. Ms. Owens’ experience includes homicide trials and the defense of sexual assault case. She has a strong background in the areas of forensic psychology and forensic pathology. She is known for her meticulous case preparation and unwavering commitment to justice.

Laura Reiland (Orange County) is a seasoned negotiator and litigator with over 30 years’ experience in construction defect defense, premises liability, professional liability, real estate, and personal injury defense, including wrongful death actions. Ms. Reiland has represented clients in multi-party cases, earning a reputation for obtaining settlements significantly lower than expected and within the policy limits. She prides herself on her conflict resolution skills by serving as a liaison between her clients, insurance carriers, as well as consultants and designated experts.

Amaia Sanz de Acedo (Ft. Lauderdale) is a dedicated attorney with a strong focus on civil litigation, automotive, and premises liability. Her practice includes the defense of claims involving traumatic brain injuries, where she takes a meticulous approach to strategy. She has also tried several complex cases involving catastrophic loss, surgical procedures, and traumatic brain injury. She is adept at navigating the nuanced medical issues that often arise in litigation involving brain injuries. Her ability to distill complex medical facts into compelling legal arguments has made her a trusted advocate.

Sara Woods (Fresno) is a diligent and versatile attorney whose practice focuses on personal injury, professional liability, and employment practices defense. She represents clients across a range of industries, providing strategic guidance and defense. Ms. Woods has participated in all aspects of litigation including trial and extensive motion practice. She brings a proactive and client-focused approach to every matter. Her commitment to delivering thoughtful legal solutions and maintaining clear communication ensures clients are well-supported throughout the litigation process.

