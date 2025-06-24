Tyson & Mendes Unveils “The Apex”—A Groundbreaking Strategy to Stop Nuclear Verdicts®

The Apex represents not only a significant evolution in the firm’s approach to defending high-stakes cases, but a blueprint for success for the insurance defense industry as a whole.

San Diego, CA – National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced the launch of a groundbreaking new litigation and trial strategy along with the publication date for the firm’s highly-anticipated second book, Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern.

The new strategy, aptly called The Apex, was designed to combat the rise of outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts® and usher in a new era of insurance defense. Drawing on more than two decades of success in the courtroom as well as the data-driven analysis into the pattern of Nuclear Verdicts® that serves as the basis for the forthcoming book, The Apex represents not only a significant evolution in the firm’s approach to defending high-stakes cases, but a blueprint for success for the insurance defense industry as a whole.

The new book, Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern is due out this fall, with the formal launch set to occur on October 22, 2025. Authored by Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. and National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch, the book is a data-driven analysis into 100 Nuclear Verdicts® and is the sequel to Tyson’s number one Amazon bestseller, Nuclear Verdicts: Defending Justice for All.

Lynch shared, “To answer the question of what is actually happening in courtrooms where Nuclear Verdicts® are delivered, we conducted a line-by-line analysis into hundreds of thousands of pages of trial transcripts and closing argument transcripts from Nuclear Verdicts® across the country. That analysis revealed clear patterns – both in how plaintiffs’ counsel are trying their cases, and how the defense is responding.”

Tyson added, “The insurance defense industry is notoriously slow to adapt, and the data we’ve analyzed bears that out. The good news is that we know what works. If there’s a pattern, we can break it. But it will take a proactive response from the defense and a proven Method, which we have.”

The data confirmed the firm’s experience and catalyzed the creation of The Apex. Ashley Paige Fetyko, Partner and Head of Growth & Client Engagement at Tyson & Mendes, led the data analysis into the 100 Nuclear Verdicts® for the forthcoming book, and the pattern the team identified clarified the need for The Apex.

“Our attorneys are in trial everyday across the country, consistently delivering excellence for our clients through the strategies we teach. The Apex pulls together those winning skills and strategies into a single, unified Method that addresses the biggest and most frequent defense issues we observed in the data and offers a clear framework for the defense to finally adapt and stop Nuclear Verdicts®,” Fetyko said.

“The Apex reflects everything we’ve learned in defending against Nuclear Verdicts® for over 20 years,” said Tyson. “We know what jurors respond to. We’ve tested it. We’ve won with it. And we’ve analyzed it. Now we’ve built a strategy that layers every piece together to defuse juror anger. That’s how we win. And that’s how we change the game.”

Tyson & Mendes has integrated The Apex into its internal education programming, trial preparation, and client advisory services. As the firm continues to lead the fight against Nuclear Verdicts®, The Apex represents its most refined and forward-thinking approach to date.

Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern will be available for purchase from Amazon in October.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

