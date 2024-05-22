U.S. Attorney’s Office Awards Ceremony Honors Law Enforcement Partners

“This event is a small token of our appreciation for the time, dedication, and teamwork it takes to investigate a federal case and bring the worst of the worst offenders to justice,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS – On May 14, 2024, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana recognized more than 75 members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies at its Law Enforcement Awards ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial & Museum in downtown Indianapolis. The ceremony, held during National Police Week, honored law enforcement professionals who have gone above and beyond their duties to safeguard Indiana communities in cases that concluded in 2023.

“This event is a small token of our appreciation for the time, dedication, and teamwork it takes to investigate a federal case and bring the worst of the worst offenders to justice. The pace, complexity, and scope of the prosecutions brought in the Southern District of Indiana are a true testament to the quality of our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “It is especially meaningful to spend time during National Police Week to recognize the talents and sacrifice of those who have dedicated themselves to serving the public—often at risk to themselves. Every day these outstanding law enforcement officers, analysts, victim specialists, prosecutors, and other professionals work to make our communities safer, uphold the law, and protect civil rights, and I am happy to recognize many of them with these awards.”

The honorees are members of the following agencies:

Bureau of Prisons

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

National Security Division, DOJ

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

U.S. Secret Service

IRS-Criminal Investigation

Drug Enforcement Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigation- Indianapolis

Federal Bureau of Investigation- Chicago

Canadian National Organized Crime Squad

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western Dist. of Ky.

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern Dist. of Ind.

Indiana State Police

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

U.S. Trustee’s Office

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Evansville Police Department

Lawrence Police Department

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Owensboro, KY Police Department

The teams who led the following cases received awards at the ceremony:

Outstanding Collaborative Criminal Investigation: Cases receiving this recognition are limited to those that have demonstrated outstanding efforts or overcome significant challenges in collaboration with multiple agencies.

Awarded to: U.S. v. Renard, et al and U.S. v. Edwin Agbi.

Project Safe Childhood Shield of Innocence: This award honors those who have provided extraordinary assistance to victims of a federal child exploitation crime.

Awarded to: U.S. v. Arnold Castillo.

L.E.A.T.H Heroism Award: This award is presented to a L.E.A.T.H. case that demonstrates extraordinary commitment and fortitude in the pursuit of justice. The Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence (LEATH) Initiative is named in honor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The LEATH Initiative began in October of 2020 and recognizes the inherent danger posed by firearms in the hands of domestic abusers.

Awarded to: U.S. v. Michael Ryan Mack.

Investigative Excellence Award: Cases receiving this award are limited to those that have substantially and significantly contributed to the mission of the United States Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice by conducting complex, thorough and proactive analysis of evidence.

Awarded to: U.S. v. Fenner, et al and U.S. v. Betts, et al.

Community Impact: Presented to a case that had widespread, positive impact on constituents, law enforcement relations, and the legacy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana.

Awarded to: U.S. v. Tony Cushingberry.

Excellence in the Pursuit of Justice; Presented to a case in which local, state, and federal officials achieved extraordinary results in their work to prevent crime, enhance community safety, and seek justice.

Awarded to: U.S. v. Holman IV, et al. and U.S. v Dannon, et al.

Outstanding Agency Service: Presented to a case that substantially and significantly contributed to the mission of the United States Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice.

Awarded to: McDaniels v. Smith and United States, in which Bureau of Prisons personnel worked with staff of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to successfully defend and vindicate the BOP and a BOP nurse who had been falsely accused of negligence in a civil suit brought by a former inmate.

In addition, the ceremony honored the late IMPD Officer, Anthony J. Farrell, who passed away in 2023, with a posthumous award presented to his family.