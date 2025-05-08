U.S. Man Sentenced for Funding ISIS

Virginia man sentenced for sending $185,000 in crypto to support ISIS operations.

A man from Springfield, Virginia, has been sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for sending large sums of money to support the Islamic State, or ISIS. Over a three-year period, Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa moved more than $185,000 to the group using cryptocurrency. He didn’t just move the money on a whim—he collected it from online fundraisers and in-person pickups, then transferred it through digital currency to contacts in Turkey. From there, the money was smuggled across the border to Syria, where it helped ISIS fighters and paid for the escape of women affiliated with ISIS who were being held in prison camps.

Authorities say Chhipa’s actions were not random or unknowing. He worked directly with an ISIS member based in Syria who was heavily involved in fundraising efforts. This partner overseas focused on helping ISIS members escape detention and funding attacks. Chhipa, based in the U.S., handled the money collection, transfers, and digital conversions needed to get the funds across borders and into the hands of people connected to terrorism. He used multiple social media accounts and traveled hundreds of miles at times just to pick up cash. He was persistent, methodical, and entirely aware of who the money was going to and what it would be used for.

During the trial, prosecutors laid out the details of Chhipa’s role in this effort. The jury convicted him on five counts in total, including one count of conspiracy and four counts related to providing material support to a foreign terrorist group. The sentence he received—364 months—reflects the seriousness of his crimes. According to officials, helping fund ISIS, even from a distance, carries the same weight as being directly involved in violent acts. The FBI and Department of Justice made it clear that sending money to terrorists, even if you’re not on the battlefield, is a crime that carries heavy punishment.

In their statements, federal officials emphasized that Chhipa’s actions went against the basic values of the country. From the perspective of the U.S. government, freedom of speech and religion is protected, but funding violence is not. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said that anyone who helps ISIS will be prosecuted fully, and the FBI added that they would continue to go after anyone who assists terrorist groups in any way—whether by joining them or by sending money. They also pointed out that this case shows how digital tools like cryptocurrency and social media are being used by individuals in the U.S. to secretly move money to groups like ISIS overseas.

The sentence handed down is one of the longest in recent memory for this kind of crime. It also serves as a warning. Chhipa wasn’t some foreign agent; he was an American resident using tools most people use every day—email, apps, and bank transfers. He hid in plain sight, and for years, he was successful in getting money across borders. But once caught, the government made sure the punishment matched the crime.

Chhipa’s case was handled by the FBI Washington Field Office and prosecuted by attorneys from both the local U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice’s national security division. It is one of several recent cases where Americans have been charged for sending money or support to overseas groups linked to terrorism. While the case is now closed, it brings attention to how digital payments and online platforms can be used in ways most people don’t think about—and how that use can come with consequences that last a lifetime.

