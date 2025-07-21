U.S State Courts Are Cautious About GenAI, Despite Grappling with Ongoing Staffing Shortages and Backlogs

The majority of respondents (70%) said their courts are currently not allowing employees to use AI-based tools for court business. 75% of respondents said their court has not yet provided any AI training.

Washington – Thomson Reuters Institute, part of global content and technology company Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) has issued “Staffing, Operations and Technology: A 2025 survey of State Courts” conducted with assistance from the Thomson Reuters Institute/National Center for State Courts AI Policy Consortium for Law and Courts. The Consortium was formed to help educate the judiciary about AI, helping them to make informed decisions about its safe use.

The report surveyed judges and court professionals from U.S State, County and Municipal courts to gather views on current operations and the transformational changes which are reshaping courts.

Workloads and staffing shortages cause strain

Daily operations in courts are under strain. In the past year, 68% of courts reported staff shortages – 71% in State courts and 56% in County/Municipal courts. Looking ahead, 61% anticipate continued shortages in the next 12 months. Furthermore, nearly 46% believe shortages of skilled workers will have a transformational impact on courts in the next five years.

These pressures are accompanied by long hours. 53% of respondents reported working between 40 and 45 hours a week on average. An additional 38% work over 46 hours a week.

Despite long hours, only half of court professionals (52%) said they had enough time to get their work done. If extra work time were available, respondents said they would be most likely to spend it on case management or case preparation (19%).

45% of respondents reported an increase in their caseloads compared to last year and 39% said the issues they are dealing with have become more complex. 24% of respondents reported increases in court delays, compared to 18% who reported decreases. In addition, 77% said that they encounter delays of 15 minutes or more for hearings each week.

The AI opportunity

Technology, particularly GenAI, has potential to help courts manage workloads while maintaining service quality. However, only 17% of respondents said their court was using Gen AI, and an additional 17% said their court was planning to adopt GenAI technology over the next year. This means that one year from now barely a third of respondents’ courts will be using GenAI.

Despite the slow pace of adoption, 55% of respondents rated AI and GenAI as having a transformational or high impact on courts over the next five years. They also recognized the potential for efficiency gains, with court professionals predicting that in the next year GenAI will help them save an average of nearly three hours a week, rising to nearly 9 hours a week within five years.

“As the report points out, we’re facing challenges – staff don’t think they have enough time to meet their demands, and they’re working more hours to get the work done, and that’s leading to burnout. It’s incumbent on court leaders to really think about how technology can help us with this problem” said David Slayton, Executive Officer and Clerk of Court for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County

The majority of respondents (70%) said their courts are currently not allowing employees to use AI-based tools for court business. 75% of respondents said their court has not yet provided any AI training.

Concerns about AI include that it will lead to an overreliance on technology over skill (35%), or that it will be used maliciously such as for counterfeit orders and evidence (25%). Only 9% were worried about widespread job loss resulting from AI.

“Courts are facing an unprecedented convergence of change, driven by Generative AI and generational shifts in their workforce, at the same time as they continue to deal with staff shortages, backlogs and delays” said Mike Abbott, Head of Thomson Reuters Institute.

“AI literacy can empower the courts to understand both the risks and the opportunities associated with the technology, enabling them to identify the best use cases which help them focus on higher value work. Ultimately a future-ready justice system is one where courts can safely harness the potential of AI to achieve better outcomes for all”, he added.

A copy of “Staffing, Operations and Technology: A 2025 survey of State Courts” can be downloaded here .

