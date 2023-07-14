U.S. Task Force Says Adults Should be Regularly Screened for Anxiety

Regular anxiety screenings may be the key to easing symptoms early on.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that all young and middle-aged persons be checked for anxiety and depression regularly, even if they don’t show symptoms. While the agency has advised clinicians to screen patients for depression since 2002, this is the first time it has publicly encouraged frequent anxiety screening in adults. Pregnant women and women who gave birth within the last year were singled out as candidates for screening.

The suggestions, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, may impact insurance company payouts, but doctors are not obligated to follow them. The proposals are considered final and correspond to draft guidelines provided last October.

Screening for anxiety is usually done through questionnaires during a medical office visit or prior to therapy sessions. Providers want to know how frequently a patient has been easily angered or irritable in the last two weeks, had trouble sleeping, been so restless that it’s impossible to sit still or has otherwise not felt like themselves. Depending on the results, a doctor may prescribe medication or offer coping skills that a patient can use to better manage symptoms.

The panel highlighted several reasons why universal screening for anxiety is crucial. First and foremost, anxiety disorders can profoundly impact an individual’s quality of life, affecting their relationships, work productivity, and overall psychological well-being. Early detection through screening can lead to timely interventions, reducing the risk of chronicity and the potential for more severe impairment.

Moreover, anxiety disorders are associated with various physical health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal issues, and compromised immune function. By addressing anxiety early on, healthcare providers can potentially mitigate the negative impact of pressure on physical health outcomes, thereby promoting holistic well-being.

While the panel’s recommendation emphasizes the importance of universal screening, it also acknowledges the need for a balanced approach. Screening should be implemented to respect individuals’ autonomy and privacy, ensuring their personal experiences and concerns are addressed. Creating a supportive and non-stigmatizing environment that encourages open dialogue about mental health is crucial.

The task force understands that screening is only the first step in assisting people suffering from anxiety and depression. People who have high levels of anxiety should be evaluated further. Following a diagnosis, shared decision-making with healthcare providers about ongoing treatment is important so patients can determine the best treatment or combination of treatments for them. Continued follow up by a practitioner will ensure the treatment is successful.

To effectively implement universal screening, healthcare systems may need to allocate appropriate resources to train healthcare providers, integrate screening tools into electronic medical records, and establish referral pathways for further assessment and treatment. Collaboration between mental health professionals and primary care providers is essential to ensure the successful implementation of screening programs and the delivery of timely and evidence-based interventions.

The current recommendation from the third-party health panel advocating for universal anxiety screening among adults under 65 underscores the urgent need to address anxiety disorders and promote mental well-being. By implementing routine screening, healthcare providers can identify individuals at risk, facilitate early interventions, and reduce the burden of anxiety on individuals, families, and society at a whole. This approach represents a significant step in improving mental healthcare outcomes and underscores the importance of integrating mental health into general healthcare practices.

