U.S. Technical Advisory Group Helps ISO/PC 317 Complete New Global Standard for Consumer Protection: Privacy by Design

New York, NY, and Boston, MA – The U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Consumer Privacy by Design successfully concluded its mission with the publication of a new global standard approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Administered by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), in partnership with OASIS, the U.S. TAG was a major contributor to the new international privacy standard, ISO 31700, Consumer protection: privacy by design for consumer goods and services. This standard represents the first set of preventative international guidelines for assuring that consumer privacy is embedded into the design of a product or service, offering protection throughout the whole life cycle.

Members of the U.S. TAG included leading U.S. companies and government agencies committed to privacy rights for consumers. The U.S.TAG carried U.S. positions forward to ISO Project Committee (PC) 317, the international committee that developed ISO 31700-1 and a related technical report, ISO 31700-2, with the input of 17 participating member countries. The U.S. TAG provided extensive input into both documents, promoting and representing U.S. interests at each stage of the process.

“ISO 31700 is a significant development. Both those with experience — and those new to the domain of privacy by design — will find this standard an essential tool to guide them in creating goods and services with privacy by design,” said Jonathan Fox of Cisco and chair of the U.S. TAG to ISO/PC 317. “The U.S. TAG is pleased to have played a part in bringing ISO 31700 to the global community as an international standard.”

“Data protection is the work of many. Regulators, organizations, and human interest organizations all have a role to play to ensure that data is processed with respect for human rights. The new standard helps provide tools for organizations looking to implement statutory protections and good privacy policy for the data they manage. It focuses on the empowerment of the individual, transparency into data processing, and accountability and responsibility by those who process the data,” said Jules Polonetsky, chief executive officer of the Future of Privacy Forum. “Privacy by design and default is an essential part of the process, ensuring that data is protected from collection to deletion when it is no longer needed. We congratulate the companies and government agencies involved in this work and ANSI and OASIS for their support.”