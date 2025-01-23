UK Health and Care Visa 2025 – Updated Health and Care Visa Requirements

The UK immigration process threatens to be tougher in 2025 with new policy changes that may restrict many more legal migration and chances of dependents moving into the UK with their families.

If you are a healthcare professional trying to apply for the health care visa UK, these new 2025 changes and requirements are things you should note before you begin the immigration process.

With the newly elected labour party’s plan to “reform the points-based immigration system so that it is fair and properly managed”, you would need all the help you can get and this is why we’ve compiled a detailed guide to provide all the support you would need towards applying for a health care visa UK in 2025.

How To Apply For UK Health & Care Visa – Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for the UK Health and Care Visa in 2025

The health care visa UK is a visa category targeted towards skilled and eligible healthcare workers/professionals who wish to move to the UK for work in the NHS, NHS Sub-divisions and social care sector. It has always allowed foreign health care workers to live in the UK for up to 5 years and even bring in their dependents to stay with them. However, with the newly elected government policy, bringing in a spouse or family may no longer be possible in 2025 and many more applications face higher chances of rejection if not done rightly.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a UK health and care visa in 2025:

Begin online application for the health care visa UK, at least 3 months prior to your resumption date in a UK healthcare establishment. Make sure to use the UK skilled worker immigration route and remember to disclose that you are choosing the health care worker visa option. Submit a detailed and thoroughly filled application form that validates your identity. If you are unsure how to do number 3 above, use the ID check app to validate your identity or go to a UK application centre in your country for biometrics capturing. Wait to get feedback on your application status. It usually only takes 3 weeks but you can consult your UK immigration lawyer on next steps if it ever delays.

Health and Care Visa Eligibility 2025 – What are the New UK Health and Care Visa Requirements for 2025?

This section provides a detailed list of health and care visa new requirements and the eligibility criteria for health care workers under the UK health and care visa 2025.

Health & Care Visa New Requirements

If you are considering applying for the health and care worker visa, here is a list of 2025 requirements for health care visa UK:

A valid CoS issued by a UK healthcare employer Proof of nationality such as a passport or supporting documents Tuberculosis test results if your country is on the list of countries that need to provide one Evidence of sufficient financial support for your stay in the UK Standard knowledge of the English language evident with a pass in the SELT results Employment offer properly detailing your job role, occupation code on the eligible occupation list and starting annual salary Criminal record certificate if you are not going to work as a lab technician/scientist, ambulance staffs or bio-chemists

Health & Care Visa Eligibility 2025

You are eligible to apply for a health care visa UK if you meet up with the following criteria in 2025:

Must be a qualified nurse, doctor, adult social care or health care professional Must have been employed by an approved UK employer Job role must be on the list of eligible occupations for the health care sector Must receive a certificate of sponsorship from the UK employer offering the job Must meet the minimum annual salary for your role (Range begins from £23,200) Must understand and be able to communicate in English Language or score a B1 on the CEFR test if you are not from a English speaking test

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is The Cost Of A Health Care Visa Uk?

The total cost of application for a health and care UK visa is mostly determined by your duration of stay. You can expect a range of £284.- £551 for a duration of 3 years and above. Also you would need to provide an extra £1,270 as evidence of financial support for your stay in the UK.

How Do I Know If My Employer Is On The Eligible UK Employers For The Health Care Visa?

Your health care employer is eligible as long as it is ;

An NHS or NHS related health care agency

Registered with the care quality commission

A registered social care provider

A key regulatory body in the health care sector

Any other registered and regulated body in the UK health sector.

How Do I Know If My Job Is Eligible For A Health Care Visa UK?

The eligible job list is quite long but the most popular ones are; nurses and nursing practitioners, medical practitioners, psychologists, therapists, scientists, pharmacists, optometrists, dental practitioners, radiographers, paramedics, social workers, technicians and health care professionals. If you don’t find your occupation in the aforementioned, check the detailed list here.

Conclusion

But not to worry, you can still move ahead with your plans to work in the UK as a healthcare professional as long as you meet up with the eligibility requirements and get adequate support for the entire process. We recommend hiring or consulting with a UK immigration lawyer to analyse your chosen immigration route and offer advice on how best to begin.