The Ultimate Guide to Win Your Child Custody Case

There’s nothing more important than quality time with your children. Because of this, custody battles can be one of the most challenging battles parents face during the divorce. If you’re ready to file for divorce or you’ve already done that, perhaps you want to know how you can win your custody case. Luckily, we’ve provided some tips to guide you along the process.

Understand Child Custody Laws in Your State

Although your lawyers will be well-informed and experienced in family law, you can always familiarize yourself with your State’s child custody laws. For example, custody laws require judges to consider several factors about the child’s best interests if you live in Indiana.

What is Sole Custody?

Sole custody is when only one parent is granted custody of their child. However, before deciding to award custody to one or both parents, the court will look at some factors, such as:

Each parent’s suitability

The child’s wishes, especially if the child is at least 14 years old

Whether the child has a close relationship with both parents

Whether the parents live near each other and plan on doing so

Whether the parents can communicate and cooperate

Apart from that, parents with sole custody can also make decisions about their child regarding medical care, religion, schooling, extracurricular activities, and more.

What is Joint Custody?

Joint legal custody is the opposite of sole custody in that both parents share custody of their child. Additionally, parents have an equal say in matters involving the child, like whether the child should be baptized, where they go to school, medical treatment and care, etc.

It’s essential to know that when a court grants both parents joint custody, it doesn’t mean they’ll also be granted shared physical custody. In fact, many courts around the US award the parents with shared physical custody while one parent has sole physical custody.

Determine What the Courts Will Look For

In every child custody case, courts will decide based on what’s in the best child’s interests. Based on the child’s age, the judge may also consider their preference of which parent they want to live with. At the same time, judges will also look for any history of domestic violence or substance abuse.

Hire an Experienced Attorney

The best way to ensure your rights are being protected and fought for is to hire an experienced lawyer to help you in your custody case. Your lawyer will listen to your concerns and develop a right plan for you and your child.

