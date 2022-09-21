UNC School of Arts Students Sexual Harassment Suit Ongoing

Students who experience sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly and should report it immediately.

Greensboro News and Record1 is reporting that two former students of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts have filed complaints about their former opera instructor and artistic director. According to reports, the artistic director sexually harassed them in class and during rehearsals.

The two alums graduated in 2019 and are claiming to have left the school with damaged singing voices. Furthermore, the university has a history of its faculty engaging in predatory behavior. The complaints coincide with 56 former high school students who have also filed a lawsuit in Forsyth County Superior Court.

These complaints, filed in February 2021, are the first to target the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Other faculty are being targeted for neglecting to exercise reasonable care against the allegations. The suit is ongoing.

How to file harassment charges at the University of North Carolina or any university in your area?

Under Title IX, universities have laws in place to protect their students from sexual discrimination. It is prohibited to perform sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to long-term issues and problems.

Both men and women of any age are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways and many environments. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. North Carolina law prohibits and punishes extra harshly on incidents that take place in an academic setting.

Additionally, in the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Dial the University of North Carolina security hotline

Bring the incident to the attention of your academic advisor

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with classmates

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Attorneys in your local area are ready to take your call and represent your case!

Students who experience sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly and should report it immediately.

These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

