Understand the Differences Between Truck Accident Lawsuits and Other Injury Claims

The investigation should include looking for other typical markers of negligent behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, illegal lane changes, and disobeying red lights or stop signs.

Baltimore, MD – Some of the most dangerous traffic incidents involve semi trucks and other large commercial vehicles. People who are injured in these situations also have the difficult task of trying to find information to prove that the commercial vehicle driver was negligent and they should pay for their injuries. In some ways, this can be even more difficult than other motor vehicle crash cases due to the amount of regulations involved and the number of variables that come into play when a commercial vehicle injures or kills someone. There are a few factors that accident victims should be aware of when they look for legal assistance.

Who is responsible for the accident?

A determination of liability can potentially involve many parties, and these investigations can become complex. As a general rule, the company that employs the driver will be liable for any negligence while they were actively working. However, some drivers are independent contractors, and they are liable for their own actions as they are technically not employees of any company. It is also possible that a truck manufacturer can be implicated in a lawsuit if there were defective parts or improper designs that caused the driver to lose control or a vehicle malfunction.

Baltimore truck accident lawyers are experienced with getting the most possible compensation for their clients, regardless of which particular party needs to be named as a defendant and sued.

The accident investigation is more detailed

Trucks are subject to a number of different regulations. These regulations touch upon various areas such as insurance requirements, the credentials that drivers require to operate trucks legally, hazardous materials regulations, cargo loading and weight limits, vehicle sizes and dimensions, and other issues. The plaintiff’s lawyer also needs to determine if any of these rules were violated, and how they contributed to the accident and negligence by the defendant. In a case involving standard motor vehicles, these issues are not relevant. In addition to these regulations, the investigation should include looking for other typical markers of negligent behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, illegal lane changes, and disobeying red lights or stop signs.

Maryland truck accident lawyers can give more specific information about this investigation process and finding evidence of negligence to anyone who needs to bring a civil lawsuit.

Damage tends to be more serious

Accident data shows that people who are involved in a crash with a semi truck are much more likely to suffer a permanent disability or fatal injuries. This makes proper legal representation imperative.

Finding a truck accident attorney in Baltimore

USAttorneys.com is a site that helps people find attorneys near me. Anyone who needs legal advice can choose a relevant practice area and their state to find a local lawyer.