Understanding Child Support in Orlando, Florida

Child support is an important aspect of any divorce case, and it must be fulfilled properly so that the children suffer minimally by the separation. It is hard enough to deal with the emotional aspects of separation, the last thing anyone needs is to have to face all the financial responsibilities on their own as well. To determine the child support amount in Florida, the income shares model is used. According to this law, the gross monthly income is used to determine the total amount of due child support. This includes everything from work income to disability benefits.

This model also takes other important factors into consideration such as the individual needs of the children and their original standard of living from before the divorce occurred. The main purpose of providing child support is so the children do not see a substantial change in their quality of life, despite the fact that the parents have separated.

The amount of child support that a person gives will be based on the most current child support guidelines that are detailed in the Florida Statute § 61.30. Anyone who wants to file for child support should speak to a qualified attorney so they can get proper assistance with their case. It is important to keep in mind that child support payments are not deductible by either the payer or the recipient.

When a person makes child support payments in Florida, they must be put through the Florida Disbursement Unit (FLSDU) where parents can make their payments online.

The purpose of child support is to cover the everyday living expenses for the children. This means factors such as food, clothing, and housing should be covered with these payments. Once again, the goal is to try and provide the same standard of living to the children as they had before the divorce.

Connecting with a Child Support Attorney in Orlando, Florida

Anyone who does not get the support they need after their divorce should make sure they get in touch with a child support attorney as soon as possible. A lawyer will run calculations for them and let them know how much money they are actually entitled to receive. Both parents should be contributed to the wellbeing of the children, and if this is not being done then the parent who is failing their responsibilities can be held to account on a legal standing. The penalties of not paying child support are very serious so it is best advised that anyone who is in the position to give it should make sure they do so.

