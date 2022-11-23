Understanding First-Party Truck Accident Cases

Not all truck accidents will lead to a first-party case.

The truck accident victim will have to reach out to their insurance company to obtain no-fault benefits. Cases that involve the victim of the collision and their insurance company are termed as first-party truck accident cases. The no fault benefits that the victim will claim in these cases are also referred to as personal injury protection (PIP) benefits. These benefits, once obtained, will help cover the medical bills and the wage loss for the first three years following the accident. This form of coverage also helps cover household replacement services, attendant care, and medical mileage as well.

However, not all truck accidents will lead to a first-party case. Third party cases are also common in which the victim, the trucking company and the at-fault driver are all involved, and a determination of negligence is sought. In these cases, victims can proceed with claiming non-economic damages for pain and suffering on top of the economic damage they suffered as well. To gain a better understanding of one’s case, individuals should make sure they get in touch with a truck accident lawyer to seek their advice.

No matter what sort of case it is, it is vital that the victims act fast and they do not delay filing a claim. One reason to act fast is to ensure that the evidence is found properly and the defendants are easy to contact. Another reason is that no important timelines are missed. For instance, the statute of limitations for pursuing a truck accident claim needs to be followed. Individuals have three years from the date of the crash to file a truck accident lawsuit in Michigan. However, if there was a child involved then they have 12 months from the child’s 18th birthday to file the claim. It is integral that this limit is followed stringently, if not then any claim may be dismissed no matter how strong the case and evidence is.

Victims need to file their claim right away and also make sure the correct authorities are notified and the victims get proper medical care without delay as well.

Who Will be Involved in a Truck Accident Claim in Michigan?

A deep truck accident investigation will help a person better understand their case and who is involved in the accident. Anyone who wants to file a truck accident claim should first get in touch with a lawyer who specializes in dealing with accident cases who can carry out an investigation to see what parties may be liable and may be held accountable. The truck driver, trucking company, truck manufacturing company, and similar third parties may be involved based on how the accident occurred and the details of the case.

Anyone who needs help filing a truck accident claim should get in touch with a lawyer and seek their help so they can build a strong case that prioritizes their best interest.