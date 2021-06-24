Understanding How San Antonio Bail Bond Works

If you’re in trouble with the law and you want to free yourself from jail quickly, then posting bail can be one of the best options to consider from the get-go.

Generally speaking, when you’re charged with a crime, the whole experience may be devastating for you and your family. But what you may not know is that you can get out from jail and receive immediate relief by posting a bail bond. By definition, a bail bond refers to a financial promise made by someone known as a bail bondsman on behalf of an arrested party. The amount to be paid as bail bond will be specified by the judge who handles the case of the arrested person.

However, aside from the definition, there are several other things you need to know about bail bonds and their corresponding procedures. While most bail procedures are common around the country, some factors may differ from one state to another. Thus, if you’ve been arrested in San Antonio, Texas, keep reading this article so you’ll understand how bail bonds work in the said area.

What are the Crimes That May Require the Posting of a Bail Bond?

First and foremost, it’s important to determine the specific criminal offenses that allow you to post a bond after an arrest in San Antonio. These can include the following:

Driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol offenses

Traffic offenses

Drug offenses

Theft offenses

Sex crimes

Domestic violence

Assault and battery

Pornography offenses

How Much Time Does It Take Before You Will Be Bailed Out?

To better understand how San Antonio bail bonds work, it’s crucial to know how long it takes before someone can bail you out and free you from jail. Typically, after the arrest, you’re taken into custody for the booking process as a criminal suspect. During this stage, a police officer will record your personal information, the details of your alleged crime, do fingerprinting, and research your criminal background.

Once those steps are completed, you’ll be allowed to contact a family member, a friend, or a reliable bail bond company to help you post bail. For most states, including Texas, the booking process may take a few hours to accomplish, depending on some circumstances like how fast the members of the police department can finish all the tasks involved.

How Do Bail Bonds In San Antonio Work?

It’s essential to note that most bail bond procedures are similar across the country even if there are some variables that make them different from one state to another. If you’re arrested in San Antonio and you’re allowed to post bail, the judge will specify the amount you’re going to pay for your release. Once the amount is specified, you’ll be given an opportunity to ask help from your family and friends.

In case your loved ones can’t provide financial guarantee on your behalf, a reputable bail bond company can step in by providing a bail bond that ensures payment of the total amount in the event you fail to show up for all the court appearances. Also, when you’re released on bail, you need to follow some conditions for your release. For example, if you don’t follow the rules, you may have your bail revoked and you’ll go back to jail while awaiting your trial.

Understanding how bail bonds in San Antonio work means you should know how much it costs in the first place. Generally, most bail bond companies charge at least 10% of the total bail bond amount, which is nonrefundable once you’re released on bail. For example, if your bail amount is calculated at USD$10,000, then your premium will be set at USD$1,000, which you should pay before you can get out of prison to resume your life while waiting for the trial.

What are the Types of Bail in San Antonio?

To better understand how a bail bond works in San Antonio, you have to be aware of its different types. The following are the four options you can consider when posting a bail bond:

Cash bond: As long as you have cash, you can post a bond so you can be released from jail immediately. However, with this option, you may have to pay the entire bail bond amount even if most of what you pay will be returned provided you show up for all the court hearings.

As long as you have cash, you can post a bond so you can be released from jail immediately. However, with this option, you may have to pay the entire bail bond amount even if most of what you pay will be returned provided you show up for all the court hearings. Surety bond: If you have no cash to pay bail, seeking help from a bail bondsman to arrange for a surety bond may be the right option for you. This is the most popular way of posting bail for most arrested parties. You need to pay a 10% premium to the bail bondsman so they can process your release. In the event you skip bail, they’ll collect the entire amount and hire a bounty hunter to find you.

If you have no cash to pay bail, seeking help from a bail bondsman to arrange for a surety bond may be the right option for you. This is the most popular way of posting bail for most arrested parties. You need to pay a 10% premium to the bail bondsman so they can process your release. In the event you skip bail, they’ll collect the entire amount and hire a bounty hunter to find you. Personal recognizance: If you’re a first-time defendant, you can use this type of bail bond. Instead of paying a bail bond, all you have to do is sign a document indicating your promise to attend all scheduled court hearings.

If you’re a first-time defendant, you can use this type of bail bond. Instead of paying a bail bond, all you have to do is sign a document indicating your promise to attend all scheduled court hearings. Property bond: When the bail amount is too high, you may use real or personal property to post bail and be released from the custody of the police. However, this option may be time-consuming since appraisal of the value as well as ownership of the property is required before it can be used for bail purposes.

The Bottom Line

If you’re in trouble with the law and you want to free yourself from jail quickly, then posting bail can be one of the best options to consider from the get-go. Therefore, if you’ve been arrested in San Antonio and you want to get your normal life back while awaiting trial, keep this article in mind so you’ll know how to effectively use bail bonds for you and your situation.