Understanding the Different Types of Car Accidents and Their Dangers

Car accidents often leave victims and their families in a state of fear and uncertainty about their future.

Car accidents usually cause severe stress and challenges for many victims and their families. Individuals are often unaware of the steps needed to recover from a vehicle collision. This article will discuss the different types of car accidents that may occur and the overall dangers of operating a vehicle on the road.

Rear-End Collisions

Rear-end vehicle collisions are a common type of car accident that occurs when a vehicle collides with another vehicle from the back. The severity of one’s injuries may depend on the type of collision that occurs. These may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Low-speed impact – These types of accidents usually happen at red lights or stop signs

High-speed collision – High-speed vehicle collisions occur when a driver does not have enough time to slow down on a highway or a busy road

The primary causes of rear-end vehicle collisions are as follows:

Distracted driving

Drivers who follow the vehicle ahead of them too closely

Poor weather conditions

Poor road conditions

Drivers who speed or drive recklessly

T-Bone (Side-Impact) Accidents

T-Bone accidents occur when the side of one or more vehicles is hit, ultimately causing a crash. T-Bone accidents are usually common in intersections, parking lots, and when two vehicles pass on a multi-lane road. These car accidents can cause serious injuries, especially when vehicles are moving at high speeds.

Head-On Collisions

Head-on vehicle collisions happen when the front ends of two vehicles move towards each other and collide. These are extremely dangerous and can cause fatalities or severe injuries to occur. These accidents are not very common; however, they are one of the most harmful types of vehicle collisions.

Multi-Vehicle Pileups

Multi-vehicle pileups occur when multiple vehicles collide with one another, causing various parties to become injured. When these accidents occur at high speeds, injuries can be severe or long-term.

Hit-and-Run Accidents

Hit-and-run accidents occur when a driver involved in a collision leaves the scene without stopping. This may lead to additional harm and can make a personal injury claim more difficult. When being involved in a vehicle collision, it is important to stay calm and remain at the scene of the accident to help decrease the risk of additional challenges.

Common Causes Behind Car Accidents

The following are common causes behind car accidents:

Distracted driving

Driver fatigue

Speeding

Driving under the influence

Reckless or aggressive driving

Poor weather conditions

Failure to obey traffic laws

Types of Injuries Associated With Car Accidents

Additionally, the following are some of the injuries that may occur after a vehicle collision:

Whiplash

Head injuries

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI)

Spinal cord injuries

Cuts and lacerations

Burns

Soft tissue injuries

Legal Guidance After a Car Accident

Victims who have suffered injuries from a vehicle collision should consider speaking to a legal professional to better understand their personal injury claims moving forward. Car accidents often leave victims and their families in a state of fear and uncertainty about their future. An attorney may be able to evaluate your case and speak to insurance companies to allow you to focus on recovering from your car accident injuries.

Source: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/traumatic-brain-injury/symptoms-causes/syc-20378557