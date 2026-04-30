Understanding the Three Types of Torts

The type of tort determines what must be proven and what damages may be available.

A tort is a legal wrong that causes harm to another person, giving the injured party the right to seek compensation. Understanding how torts are categorized helps clarify what kind of legal claim may apply to a specific situation.

Most civil injury cases fall under one of three categories. Knowing the types of torts and how each one works helps you understand your rights if you have been harmed by someone else’s actions or negligence.

The classification of a tort affects how a case is built, what needs to be proven, and what damages may be available. Each type has its own rules and standards.

The Three Main Types of Torts

Tort law is broadly divided into intentional torts, negligence, and strict liability. Each category covers a different set of circumstances and requires a different legal approach.

Understanding which category applies to your situation is the first step in knowing what a civil claim might look like.

1. Intentional Torts

An intentional tort occurs when someone deliberately causes harm to another person. The key factor is intent, meaning the person knew what they were doing and chose to do it anyway.

Common examples include assault, battery, false imprisonment, and defamation. Unlike accidents, intentional torts involve a conscious decision to act in a way that causes injury or damage.

Intentional Tort vs. a Criminal Act

An intentional tort can overlap with a criminal act, but the two are handled separately. A criminal case is brought by the government, while a tort claim is filed by the injured person in civil court.

This means someone can face both criminal charges and a civil tort lawsuit for the same action. The burden of proof in a civil case is lower than in a criminal one.

2. Negligence

Negligence is the most common basis for personal injury claims. It occurs when someone fails to act with reasonable care, and that failure causes harm to another person.

To prove negligence, four elements must be established. These are duty, breach, causation, and damages.

Duty – The person had a legal responsibility to act with care toward others.

– The person had a legal responsibility to act with care toward others. Breach – They failed to meet that standard of care.

– They failed to meet that standard of care. Causation – That failure directly caused the injury.

– That failure directly caused the injury. Damages – The injured person suffered actual harm as a result.

Car accidents, slip and fall cases, and medical malpractice claims are common examples of negligence-based torts. The injured party must show that the harm was a direct result of the other person’s failure to act reasonably.

Negligence vs. Intentional Tort

The main difference between negligence and an intentional tort is purpose. Negligence involves careless or thoughtless behavior, not a deliberate choice to cause harm.

This distinction affects how a case is argued and what kind of compensation may be available. Punitive damages, for example, are more commonly awarded in intentional tort cases.

3. Strict Liability Torts

Strict liability holds a person or company responsible for harm regardless of intent or care taken. You do not need to prove that they were careless or meant to cause injury.

This type of tort most often applies in three situations:

Defective product cases where a manufacturer releases an unsafe item into the market

Abnormally dangerous activities, such as handling explosives or hazardous chemicals

Animal attacks, particularly involving breeds or animals known to be dangerous

Strict liability exists because some activities or products carry risks that go beyond what reasonable care can fully prevent. The law places responsibility on the party best positioned to control that risk.

Strict Liability vs. Negligence

In a negligence case, you must show the defendant did something wrong. In a strict liability case, proving harm and its cause is enough.

This makes strict liability claims more straightforward in some ways, but they are also limited to specific circumstances. Not every harmful situation qualifies for strict liability.

Key Takeaways