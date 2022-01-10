University of Wisconsin Chancellor Resigns after Sexual Harassment Allegations against Husband

According to an EEOC task force report, victims of sex-based harassment often deny, or tone down an egregious situation to avoid, or ignore the negative behavior.

A federal lawsuit was filed by a University of Wisconsin former student who is seeking unspecified damages for sexual harassment experienced while on campus. The husband of the school’s chancellor is the man named as responsible for the harassment and has been banned from the campus. His wife, the Chancellor, resigned from her job shortly after the accusations. The suit claims the school was aware of the multiple incidents of sexual harassment and did not do enough to protect the former student and the other women who were targeted. Victims of sexual harassment should immediately contact a sexual harassment attorney in Wisconsin for guidance on necessary actions to correct the situation and possibly gain access to necessary damage compensation. Title IX, which handles sexual misconduct on campus, should legally protect victims from harassment. If there is some reason that a victim is not protected under Title IX language, a sexual harassment attorney in Wisconsin may be able to offer another means toward compensation when sexual harassment causes harm and damage.

Victims underreport sex-based harassment

According to an EEOC task force report, victims of sex-based harassment often deny, or tone down an egregious situation to avoid, or ignore the negative behavior. Talk to sexual harassment attorneys regarding concerns that the conduct by a person who is in a position of authority, or any associates or visitors, may be negatively impacting an individual’s work, or educational activities. The victim should directly inform the harasser that their conduct is unwelcome and insist that it stops if they are not fearful of bodily harm. Educational institutional policies should be referenced and a victim should use any complaint mechanism, or grievance system available. A positive settlement award may be the result of a strong case presented by experienced legal counsel, and in some cases, criminal charges may be necessary.

Employer awareness

A sexual harassment law firm can explain tips toward prevention, as it is the best tool to eliminate sexual harassment in learning institutions. University employers are encouraged to take steps necessary to prevent sexual harassment from occurring. They should clearly communicate to employees that sexual harassment will not be tolerated. They can do so by providing sexual harassment training to their employees and by establishing an effective complaint, or grievance process and taking immediate and appropriate action when an employee, or student complains. Sexual harassment lawyers can assist human resource departments as they develop and maintain standard operating work policies to support methods that deter sexual harassment in the workplace.

Leadership

Supervisors and other responsible department personnel who observe, are informed of, or reasonably suspect sexual harassment claims might be filed, should immediately report such incidents and initiate prompt investigation. Supervisors should take effective measures to ensure no further apparent, or alleged harassment of the victim occurs, pending completion of an EEOC investigation, or other legal action. Employers should attempt to maintain privacy of the alleged victim and harasser while a complaint is being investigated. Necessary steps should also be taken to ensure that the employee victim is protected from retaliation for reporting sexual harassment in compliance with federal laws.

