University of Wisconsin Sued for Sexual Harassment

The University of Wisconsin in Whitewater is facing considerable controversy, as a former student has just filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the institution. The person filing the lawsuit is the same individual who previously made sexual harassment and assault allegations against Pete Hill, the husband of former Chancellor Beverly Hopper. This latest lawsuit alleges that the school was aware of Hill’s misconduct but did nothing to address the issue. In addition, the student is claiming that the school violated her right to due process.

Stephanie Vander Pas is Suing

Stephanie Vander Pas formerly attended the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater and formerly served as an alderwoman in Whitewater. In 2018, she accused Pete Hill of sexual harassment and assault. Now it has been reported that she is suing the school for failing to protect her against harassment, despite being aware of what was going on. She alleges that the school was not only aware of her own abuse at the hands of Pete Hill, but also the abuse of several other women as well.

Specifically, she is alleging that her rights under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school across the United States.

Hill’s Misconduct Was “Well-Known” on Campus

Investigators concluded that Pete Hill’s patterns of sexual harassment were “well-known” on campus, and that he had sexually harassed and assaulted both students and employees over the course of his employment. Multiple women have now come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Hill.

However, it seems clear that despite being aware of Hill’s misconduct, the school did very little to remove him from the campus or protect individuals from further instances of harassment. This is one of the key reasons why the university is in such legal trouble. Once an institution becomes aware of sexual harassment, they are legally obliged to take action. If they fail to do this, they can be sued by victims.

