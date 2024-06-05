Unlimited Lights is Delighted to Offer a $1,000 College Scholarship

One scholarship of $1,000 USD will be awarded to one student of our choosing based on their response to one of the scholarship essay questions.
Unlimited Lights LLC, a nationwide lighting and building supply company which focuses on the design, procurement, and delivery of highly-specialized, value engineered solutions, is delighted to offer a $1,000 college scholarship.
Illuminating Safety Standards
Our mission is to provide reliable emergency lighting solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities.
Unlimited Lights Safety Scholarship
At Unlimited Lights, we believe in fostering a culture of safety within buildings and structures. Our mission is to ensure that every individual can navigate emergency situations swiftly and securely. In line with our commitment to safety, we are proud to announce the Unlimited Lights Safety Scholarship, aimed at supporting students who share our passion for promoting safety through innovative solutions.
Illuminating Futures: A Focus on Safety and Innovation
Unlimited lights and exit signs are not just fixtures; they are the silent guardians ensuring a safe and efficient evacuation during crises. These safety features play a vital role in guiding occupants to the nearest exit points, ultimately contributing to the well-being of individuals in emergency situations.
Scholarship Details
How to Apply / Guidelines
To apply, submit an essay (800-1250 words) in English addressing one of the following prompts:
Unlimited Lights reserves the right to publish all essays submitted. Additional application requirements may be found in the Official Contest Rules.
Qualifications
All applicants must be currently enrolled full-time in an accredited college in the United States.
Additional eligibility requirements may be found in the Official Contest Rules.
Dates
2024-2025 Academic Year
What We Are Looking For In A Winner
Winner will be selected based on the quality of their essay.
Legal
Apply Now
Email Applications: holly@unlimitedlights.com
Include the following in the email:
Questions
Email: holly@unlimitedlights.com