Urgent: Frigg Pacifiers Recalled Over Choking Hazard Concerns

About 333,725 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers are being recalled over choking concerns.

Parents beware. Earlier this week, a recall was announced for nearly 333,725 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers over concerns they may pose a choking hazard. The recall was issued by Mushie & Co., and according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “the base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.”

So far, the company has received eight reports of the nipple “detaching from the shield in the United States—and there have been about 200 reports of the incident outside of the country.” The notice states the pacifiers are “manufactured by Danish company FRIGG and imported by Houston-based Mushie & Co).” Fortunately, there have been no injuries so far.

The affected pacifiers are sold in two designs, including Classic and Daisy. Additionally, they were “available in two sizes (0–6 months and 6–18 months) and over 40 colors,” the notices states. They were sold nationwide in stores like TJ Maxx, Olivia & Jade Company, Lil’ Tulips, and online at Mushie and Amazon.com from April 2021 to December 2021.

Families who have the recalled pacifiers should stop using them immediately and contact the company for a refund at mushie.com/pages/recalls.

