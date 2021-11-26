Urgent: Massive Onion Recall was Just Expanded…Again

An onion recall was just expanded amid ongoing salmonella concerns.

If you’ve been following onion news, a recall for certain bags of yellow and white onions was just expanded, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the notice, two more brands from Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc. are joining the recall. Both companies are busy alerting customers to throw away the onions and to “wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the affected produce.”

Why was the recall issued in the first place? Well, according to the FDA, the onions are linked to “ongoing salmonella concerns.”

Alsum Farms issued its voluntary recall of whole yellow, white, and red onions last week. The onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed to retailers throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Illinois from July 13 to August 18. When commenting on the recall, Alsum noted that, “although the onions in question were sold this past summer and are therefore past their shelf life, it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.”

The voluntary recall issued by Potandon Produce includes three and five pound bags of whole tallow onions and two-pound bags of while white onions. They were all sold under the Green Giant Fresh brand and distributed to a retailer in Champaign, Illinois from July 15 to August 22.

For now, consumers should either throw away the recalled onions or return them for a refund. If you think you may have symptoms of Salmonella infection, contact your healthcare professional. Symptoms may include fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea.

Sources:

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Onions

Onion recall expands again: Throw away these onions right now, FDA warns