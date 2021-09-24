Urgent! Popular Infant Loungers Recalled Over Suffocation Concerns

The Boppy Company is recalling certain infant lounge pillows over suffocation concerns.

Parents with infants beware. Earlier this week, a recall was issued for a highly popular lounging pillow after eight children suffocated. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 3.3 million pillows sold by The Boppy Company are included in the recall.

The specific pillows affected by the recall include:

The original newborn lounger

The preferred newborn lounger

The Pottery Barn Kids lounger

The loungers retailed for between $30 and $44 and were sold at popular stores such as Amazon, Target, and Pottery Barn.

According to the CPSC, the federal agency received “eight reports of infants who suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger pillows.” The agency further noted that “infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, per The Boppy Company’s website.”

The Boppy Company is a popular retailer for new parents because it sells numerous products for newborn babies. When asked about the recall, a Boppy Company spokesperson noted the recalled product “was not marketed as an infant sleep product and warns against unsupervised use.” They added:

“Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions.”

