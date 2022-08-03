Urgent Recall: Banana Boat Sunscreen Might Contain Cancer-Causing Chemical

Banana Boat sunscreen products are being recalled for potentially containing benzene, a dangerous chemical.

With the hot summer heat gripping much of the U.S. right now, many people are applying sunscreen before heading outside. Unfortunately, a voluntary recall was issued earlier this week for a popular brand. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain sunscreen “products from Banana Boat are being recalled after traces of a chemical known to cause cancer was found inside bottles.”

At the moment, the recall includes Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 because “after benzene, a human carcinogen, was found in the propellant that sprays out the sunscreen but not in the sunscreen itself,” the FDA announced. The federal agency added:

“Benzene potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

Edgewell Personal Care Company is the company that makes Banana Boat products. It noted that the recalled sunscreen products were shipped to retailers nationwide, and they were available for online shopping. The lot numbers affected by the recall include 20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF.

The company issued the following statement:

“Banana Boat is voluntarily recalling three production batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 aerosol sprays due to trace levels of benzene. We know that you love our products, and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution. Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.”

At the moment, the affected products are being pulled from store shelves and customers are being advised to stop using it. Consumers who have the products can request a refund here.

Sources:

