Urgent Recall Issued for Millions of CPAP, Ventilator Machines Due to Potential Health Risks

Earlier this week, a recall was issued by Philips for certain sleep apnea machines and ventilators over fears that a “foam component may disintegrate and be inhaled by the user possibly causing health issues including toxic and carcinogenic effects.” According to the notice, the recall includes “3 million to 4 million specific Philips Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAC) and mechanical ventilator devices.

In a news release issued earlier this week, the company said:

“The company continues to monitor reports of potential safety issues as required by medical device regulations and laws in the markets in which it operates…To date, there have been no reports of death as a result of these issues. Philips has received reports of possible patient impact due to foam degradation. The potential risks of particulate exposure include headache, irritation, inflammation, respiratory issues, and possible toxic and carcinogenic effects. The potential risks of chemical exposure due to off-gassing include headache, irritation, hypersensitivity, nausea/vomiting, and possible toxic and carcinogenic effects. Philips has received no reports regarding patient impact related to chemical emissions.”

Anyone who has the recalled PAP and CPAP machines should discontinue using them immediately and contact your physician to determine what to do next. Fortunately, the company is working on preparing replacements for the sound abatement foam, “and will ship out new first-generation DreamStation products to impacted families following regulatory approval.”

